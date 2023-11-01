The "Jewish Nobel Prize" Rallies Support for Israel

Genesis Prize Founder Stan Polovets: "The war for truth is on; we must amplify and share the voices of those who are not afraid to stand with Israel."

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Genesis Prize Foundation (GPF), which administers the eponymous $1 million annual award – described as the most prestigious prize in the Jewish world – is mobilizing its resources in support of Israel in the face of an unprecedented attack on the Jewish State.

Isaac Herzog, then Chairman of the Jewish Agency for Israel, Trustee of the Genesis Prize Foundation Natan Sharansky, Founder of Shalva Rabbi Kalman Samuels, and Founder and CEO of Genesis Prize Foundation Stan Polovets at the Shalva National Center in Jerusalem, Israel in 2019. (PRNewswire)

Founder and CEO of The Genesis Prize Foundation Stan Polovets said: "The world was shocked by the brutality of Hamas' terror attacks and the murder of Jewish civilians on the scale unseen since the Holocaust. As Israel defends its citizens, it is imperative that we unite and make sure our government officials, media and civil society continue to support Israel in its existential struggle. Sustained support of the United States government and public is crucial if Israel is to succeed; we are committed to doing our part and are calling on all people of good will to join this effort through volunteering, donating, and political advocacy."

Since the October 7 Hamas terror attack, the Genesis Prize began a targeted grant program to address the immediate needs of the people of Israel. As part of this effort, GPF made a grant to the Jewish Federation of Los Angeles Emergency Israel Fund, matching the donation made by Barbra Streisand, the 10th Anniversary Genesis Prize Laureate. A significant part of the matching grant went to Shalva, an Israeli non-profit that supports people with severe disabilities. The Genesis Prize grant enables Shalva to take in more than 1,000 refugees from the communities in the south of Israel devastated by Hamas terror.

"Jewish unity, solidarity of Jews of Israel and the Diaspora are of utmost importance today," said Rabbi Kalman Samuels, Founder and President of Shalva. "I am very pleased that The Genesis Prize, a globally known philanthropic organization, is working with us to expand humanitarian assistance at this difficult time."

Genesis Prize also provided a grant to Magen David Adom (MDA), in support of inaugural Genesis Prize Laureate Michael Bloomberg's gift for the Emergency Medical Service in Israel. Bloomberg matched $44 M in contributions, bringing to $88 M the total donated to MDA.

In addition to focusing on the immediate needs of Israeli victims, Genesis Prize has embarked on a campaign to sustain long-term support for Israel among the Diaspora and beyond. For more than a decade, The Genesis Prize Foundation has been building a global database of millions of like-minded people who support the Jewish State.

"A key part of our mission is strengthening the bond between Israel and the Diaspora", said GPF founder Stan Polovets. "We are using our database – the largest in the Jewish world – to reach out and encourage everyone to act in support of Israel today in its battle for security and peace".

The Foundation began a mass email campaign targeting Diaspora Jewry, as well as non-Jewish audiences connected to the Jewish world. The goal of the campaign is to engage the audiences in a sustained effort to support Israel by donating, volunteering, and engaging in political advocacy.

Polovets added: "We are also amplifying social media posts supporting Israel by Genesis Prize Laureates, including Michael Bloomberg, Barbra Streisand, Robert Kraft, Dr. Albert Bourla, Natan Sharansky, and Natalie Portman. There is so much anti-Israel and antisemitic rhetoric on social media. The war for truth is on, and social media is an important battlefield. That's why we believe it is important to share the voices of respected figures, popular celebrities, and influencers who are not afraid to speak the truth and stand with Israel." Visit https://www.facebook.com/TheGenesisPrize/ and https://www.instagram.com/thegenesisprize/ to view the campaign on Facebook and Instagram. Other prominent individuals featured in GPF's social media campaign are Barak Obama, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, as well notables from the world of sports, entertainment and culture such as Tom Brady, Arnold Schwarzenegger, JK Rowling, Jerry Seinfeld, Reese Witherspoon, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and others.

