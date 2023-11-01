FileOnQ Inc. Acquired by Sloane Street Partners LLC following introduction by Rejigg

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rejigg announced today that FileOnQ, an industry leader in providing software solutions for Public Safety and Justice, was acquired by Sloane Street Partners, an investment fund focused on long-term growth and value creation. The acquisition positions FileOnQ to further its mission to provide scalable software and service solutions that empower agencies throughout the criminal justice and law enforcement communities. Rejigg facilitated the initial introduction between FileOnQ and Sloane Street Partners via their first-of-its-kind platform that introduces business owners directly to buyers.

"FileOnQ has been around for a long time, and has built a solid foundation servicing great customers," said Kim Webley, FileOnQ's founder. "We've built a great product, and we were happy to find the right partner with whom we can realize our larger vision of being a platform for public safety in a very big way." Kim will be staying on with the company as Director of Corporate Development, with a focus on partnerships, acquisitions, and high value customers.

Sloane Street's Founder and Managing Partner, Christophe Michotte, was originally introduced to Kim Webley through the Rejigg platform in early April, and signed an LOI in early May. The deal closed in September. "We are thrilled by the outcome here and glad that our platform was able to connect a high-quality business like FileOnQ with a motivated and capitalized buyer like Sloane Street," said Barrett Glasauer, Rejigg's CEO. He went on, "This deal got done largely because Kim and Chris were able to build a relationship and work collaboratively during the diligence period, and that relationship started on Rejigg." Christophe agreed with the sentiment: "You need to build trust early on. If you have a direct line of communication between the seller and the investors and that trust is there, then you can really go quickly from there because then everyone is on the same page."

About FileOnQ

FileOnQ is an industry leader, providing customizable no-code software management solutions to hundreds of agencies throughout the criminal justice and law enforcement communities. Their software provides their clients with secure, private, and compliant solutions to manage, share, and archive physical and digital evidence, documents, assets, fleet vehicles, personnel records, and much more. Additionally, FileOnQ provides top-quality training to help agencies develop new policies and procedures, prepare for accreditation, move into new evidence facilities, and address other specialized projects. For more information, visit www.fileonq.com.

About Sloane Street Partners

Sloane Street Partners is an investment fund founded to acquire and operate a single great business while preserving and growing its existing legacy. Sloane Street is led by Christophe Michotte, the Founder and Managing Partner, and backed by a world-class team of over 20 entrepreneurs, business owners and investors who have first-hand experience acquiring and managing businesses. Sloane Street is dedicated to long-term growth and value creation, with a heavy focus on taking care of the existing team, partners, and customers. For more information, visit www.sloanestreetpartners.com.

About Rejigg

Rejigg is a platform that connects owners of small businesses with interested acquirers and investors. Through their proprietary technology, Rejigg enables buyers and sellers to discover new opportunities, message directly with interested parties, and easily schedule introductory calls to explore potential deals. To date, Rejigg has built a marketplace that includes 150+ off-market businesses, and has made over 500 introductions between small business owners and interested buyers.

Based in San Francisco and venture-backed, Rejigg is simplifying the process of buying and selling SMBs by using technology to eliminate friction in the discovery process, increase transparency, and reduce transaction costs. For more information, visit www.rejigg.com.

