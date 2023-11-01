Charging the Future: FLO Helps Develop SAE Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Technician Certification

Certification will provide education and skills for EV charging station technicians in North America

QUEBEC CITY and AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - FLO, a leading North American electric vehicle (EV) charging company and a smart charging solutions provider, helped develop a new program to educate and certify future EV charging station technicians. Experts from FLO supported SAE International, the world's leading authority in mobility standards development, on building their new Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Technician Certification program.

FLO's Senior Network Operations Manager, Benoit Lemieux-Lepage, provided insight and recommendations to ensure the program's curriculum was comprehensive and requirements were first-rate.

"As more and more EV charging stations are deployed, the industry will see an increasing need for technicians to help keep them operational," said Benoit Lemieux-Lepage, Senior Network Operations Manager at FLO. "At FLO we are dedicated to providing the best charging experience for all EV drivers while investing in future green jobs. This training and certification program will help build a new generation of qualified technicians and play a direct role in ensuring EV drivers have reliable charging experiences."

The certification program will provide education and skills for technicians who maintain, repair, and operate EV charging stations. The Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Technician Certification will be granted to technicians who have successfully completed a comprehensive training program and passed a rigorous exam administered by SAE ITC Probitas Authentication.

"Certification programs are built upon the foundations of technical credibility," said Michael Paras, Manager Business Development and Strategic Partnerships for SAE International. "As the world's largest mobility standards organization and technical society, SAE fully leveraged our global network to assemble the world's leading experts and companies to develop a body of knowledge on which the certification is based. The final result is a comprehensive, technically sound, and credible program built by industry for industry."

The certification program and exam are expected to be available by the end of 2023. To register for updates, visit SAE International.

For more on FLO's products and mission, visit flo.com.

About FLO

FLO is a leading North American electric vehicle (EV) charging network operator and a smart charging solutions provider. We help to overcome climate change and accelerate EV adoption through a vertically integrated business model and by delivering EV drivers the best charging experience from curbside to countryside. Every month, we enable more than 1.5 million charging events thanks to over 100,000 fast and level 2 EV charging stations deployed at public, private and residential locations. FLO operates its network across North America and our high-quality charging stations are assembled with care in Michigan and Quebec. To learn more about what "EV charging done right™" means to us, visit flo.com.

