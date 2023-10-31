Kasasa and Charlie Rocket Wrap Small Town Big Dreams Tour Launching into the Best Day Ever

Kasasa CEO and Charlie Rocket conclude their monthlong journey across America performing acts of kindness and making dreams come true.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasasa, which offers free reward checking accounts that have paid nearly $3 billion in rewards exclusively through community banks and credit unions, wrapped up its monthlong Small Town Big Dreams Tour in partnership with Charlie Rocket, founder of the Dream Machine Foundation. Kasasa CEO, Gabe Krajicek, and Charlie Rocket have been traveling from town-to-town proving that simple acts of kindness can change a life.

The tour culminates with the Best Day Ever, launching on November 3, with the goal of performing 100,000 acts of kindness. The event is being kicked off by hundreds of community banks and credit unions across the country who are hosting local events as part of the nationwide goal of performing 100,000 acts of kindness throughout the weekend.

"The Small Towns Big Dreams Tour put a spotlight on the values of kindness and human connection," said Krajicek, CEO of Kasasa. "These are the same values that community banks and credit unions show every day in supporting the communities that they serve. They are the foundation of their vibrant local economies, so it only makes since that they are starting the groundswell to inspire others to join in the weekend kindness."

On the road, Krajicek and Rocket connected with community financial institutions and used creative resources along the way to make dreams come true. They performed simple acts of kindness, such as giving flowers to brighten people's day at a grocery store, as well as pulling together communitywide events to celebrate local residents.

Many of the tour highlights included partnerships with community banks and credit unions to make dreams come true, such as when the First Bank of Alabama stepped in to help 82-year-old Martha Menefield who was experiencing financial difficulties and in desperate need of home repairs. They partnered with the Dream Machine team to present her with $2,500 and helped find a local HVAC contractor to help with her needs.

At the Baton Rouge tour stop, the team connected with Pelican State Credit Union to help Ida Jean Jones, a local resident who cares for her three grandchildren following her daughter's passing. She needed reliable transportation and had been working with Pelican State Credit Union for years establishing a financial path to obtain a vehicle.

While an unsuspecting Jones and her grandchildren waited at the bus stop, the Dream Machine pulled up and swept her away to a series of surprises. First, Pelican State Credit Union presented her with a check for $8,000 and a new car. Then, Mayor-President Broome gave a speech in Jones' honor, which led to a community parade with dancers, a marching band, and Jones and her grandchildren waving from her new car.

"I was so impressed with how the whole community came together to make Ms. Ida's dream come true," said Rocket. "The extravagance of the presentation was meant to draw attention and inspire others to perform acts of kindness. But you don't have to go over the top. Just a simple kind word or small act to show someone they are seen - that can make all the difference in someone's life."

For instance, when a representative from EPB Employees Credit Union joined in supporting Brielle, an 11-year-old who was diagnosed with Stage 4 Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Cancer. Her dream is to visit Hawaii when she is cancer free. The Dream Machine helped build her bracelet business, which can be found at BriBriStrong.com. She has sold over $30,000 worth of bracelets and both her dreams are coming true. Brielle just beat cancer and will be ringing the cancer-free bell on October 31 – her birthday - and is starting to plan her trip to Hawaii.

Based in Austin, Texas, Kasasa® promotes community banks and credit unions and inspires people to bank locally so they can do more good. An award-winning fintech and marketing services company, Kasasa provides reward checking accounts people love, the first-ever loan with Take-Backs™, and ongoing expert consulting services to community financial institutions. Kasasa serves hundreds of community financial institutions nationwide, representing over 3 million consumer bank accounts across 3,400+ branches in all 50 states. Since 2003, Kasasa financial institutions have given back nearly $3 billion in rewards to Kasasa account holders. For more information, visit www.kasasa.com , Instagram , TikTok , Facebook , or LinkedIn .

The founder, Charlie Rocket, is a former music manager who was diagnosed with a brain tumor at the height of his career. He made the choice to return to his childhood dream of being an athlete. He ended up losing 125 lbs, completing an ironman and reversing his brain tumor. Charlie now dedicates his life to his foundation, the Dream Machine, with the aim of becoming a new type of millionaire: one that makes a million dreams come true. For more information, visit www.dreammachineusa.org and www.instagram.com/dreammachineusa or www.instagram.com/charlie.

