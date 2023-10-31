Amsive Wins Two Search Engine Land Awards with Erin Rooney Doland Named Search Marketer of the Year and Amsive Securing Best Local Search Initiative - SEO

Recognition comes along with Amsive's latest report on the importance of Audience Science™ to accelerate growth for clients

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading performance marketing agency, Amsive's Erin Rooney Doland has been named Search Marketer of the Year, while the agency received top accolades for Best Local Search Marketing Initiative - SEO in Search Engine Land's internationally recognized program honoring excellence among the world's top search marketers. This year's competition saw nearly 200 submissions from leading digital agencies, in-house marketing teams, and individuals around the world.

Amsive (PRNewswire)

"We are incredibly honored to receive both of these industry awards from Search Engine Land," said Mike Coppola, President of Amsive. "This type of recognition further confirms our commitment to building teams of highly specialized industry experts who help our clients find and focus on their highest-value prospects and customers, delivering unrivaled ROI."

"Erin embodies the type of talent and community leader that we aspire to cultivate at Amsive," according to Lauren Welles, Amsive's Director of SEO. "Erin not only skillfully designs and expertly manages the strategies that help drive success for clients, but she also devotes her own time to mentoring her peers in an ongoing pursuit of results for themselves and the brands they serve. As a member of Amsive's professional development committee and a member of Women in Tech SEO, Erin has been an instrumental part of how we train and develop our teams."

Amsive was also named the winner of Best Local Search Marketing Initiative - SEO for their work with leading Hawaiian regional institution, American Savings Bank. Together, by harmonizing local Hawaiian culture and key product offerings, the agency and client teams delivered a differentiated user experience that was relevant, engaging, and informative.

"The impressive awareness and performance results of this program are rooted in a strong and trusting relationship," said Michael Candullo, Amsive's EVP of Digital Operations. "We are so appreciative of American Savings Bank's willingness to embrace and activate the type of creativity and change that can yield extraordinary results. It is a testament to the enduring power of collaboration and innovation."

These wins come shortly after the unifying rebrand of Amsive and the release of the agency's latest industry report, The Future of Audience Solutions For Privacy-First Marketing in the Post-Cookie Era , which details how brands effectively reach their audiences at scale in times when the identity shift is evolving fast.

Danny Goodwin, Search Engine Land's Managing Editor and head of the judging committee for the 2023 program, was impressed with some innovative uses and integrations of new technologies, like generative AI. "Year after year, our work in search marketing seems to get more complex and challenging, but 2023 took it to an even more extreme level. Luckily, our industry is filled with smart, passionate people who are always ready to push the boundaries and take us where we're going next – all while delivering ROI and value for clients and organizations."

About Amsive

Amsive is a data-driven performance marketing agency that enhances marketing ROI through innovative customer acquisition and engagement solutions. As a full-service agency, Amsive enables growth by leveraging digital and direct-native expertise, with dedicated teams shaping powerful strategies, creative executions, direct mail, digital marketing, including SEO, paid search, media, and performance measurement. At the core of Amsive's success is Audience Science™, a unique approach to audience building and analysis, channel activation, testing, and measurement, which navigates today's marketing complexity to develop optimal audiences and surpass performance objectives, always focusing on our next best customer. To learn more, visit Amsive.com .

About Search Engine Land / Third Door Media

Search Engine Land is the leading search marketing industry publication with daily coverage of search engine technology and platform news, plus organic SEO and paid search advertising insights for B2C, B2C, Local, Mobile, and Retail marketing professionals.

Third Door Media, the publisher of Search Engine Land, was founded in 2006 with the mission to empower digital marketing professionals by providing trusted content and community services they need to be successful. In addition to publications Search Engine Land and MarTech.org , Third Door Media produces the global Search Marketing Expo (SMX) conference series, as well as The MarTech Conference , which is focused on the management of marketing technologies. Third Door Media also provides a full range of digital marketing resources, including White Papers and E-Books, original research, and webcasts via its Digital Marketing Depot brand.

Contact:

Joan Patrick - VP Communications

jpatrick@amsive.com

Amsive Wins Two Search Engine Land Awards. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Amsive