Global Superstar Dolly Parton to Perform Halftime Show Live at Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day Game

Nationally Televised Performance to Kick Off The Salvation Army's 133rd Red Kettle Campaign

FRISCO, Texas, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global icon, singer-songwriter, actor, New York Times best-selling author, businesswoman, philanthropist, and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Dolly Parton will perform live at AT&T Stadium for The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show during the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game against the Washington Commanders, airing on CBS. The Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game has become the most-watched regular season game of the year, drawing 42 million viewers last year.

Parton's performance at the Red Kettle Kickoff will spotlight her biggest hits paired with songs from her much-anticipated Rockstar album (releasing November 17). The Thanksgiving Day game marks the official start of one of the largest and longest-running annual fundraisers of its kind. A Cowboys tradition for 27 years, the halftime show puts a national spotlight on the need of millions during the holiday season, issuing a rallying cry to donate to The Salvation Army's iconic Red Kettle Campaign, which began in 1891.

"Wow! What an honor to get to kick off The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign with the halftime show during the Dallas Cowboys game this Thanksgiving," said Parton. "Those Red Kettles have long been a symbol of hope for our friends and neighbors who are facing hard times. My goal is to encourage everyone who can to donate and support their neighbors in need. Every small act of generosity helps, and together, we can all love our neighbors this holiday season and beyond."

"Dolly's contagious energy and positive spirit are just what we need to support The Salvation Army's enormous effort to make this holiday bright for millions of individuals and families in need," said Charlotte Jones, executive vice president and chief brand officer for the Dallas Cowboys and former national advisory board chairperson for The Salvation Army. "Dolly's music has a way of inspiring hope, and we're thrilled to have her on our national stage to spotlight the campaign this year."

The Red Kettle Campaign is especially needed now to meet the increasing needs of millions of families living in the United States. The Salvation Army, the nation's largest private provider of social services, will not stop working to provide Christmas gifts, food, shelter, and rent and utility assistance to millions of people struggling this holiday season and beyond — no matter the cost. Funds raised in 2022 supported services for nearly 24 million people living in America.

"The Dallas Cowboys and the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation have kept the mission of The Salvation Army as a focal point of giving for nearly 30 years, working with The Salvation Army to keep hope alive and care for our most vulnerable neighbors," said Commissioner Kenneth G. Hodder, national commander of The Salvation Army in the United States. "It takes an army of partners and supporters to do what we do 365 days of the year, and we are so grateful to count on the Cowboys' continued devotion as a trusted partner each and every year."

The following options are available for those wishing to support their neighbors in need:

Donate with cash, coins, and checks, or digitally with Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, and Venmo, at any Red Kettle across the country.

Provide Christmas gifts to children of local families in need through The Salvation Army Angel Tree. You can also contact your local Salvation Army about volunteering to distribute donated Angle Tree gifts.

Contact your local Salvation Army to sign up to volunteer at a Red Kettle .

Ask Amazon's Alexa to donate by saying, "Alexa, donate to The Salvation Army," and then specifying the amount.

Sign up for a sustaining gift of $25 a month at give.SalvationArmyUSA.org

Give any amount by texting "KETTLES" to 51555.

Donate cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin or Ethereum .

Every donation stays in the community to provide help and hope for those in need. To give help or get help, please visit www.SalvationArmyUSA.org.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army annually helps nearly 24 million people in America overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, shelter for the homeless, and rehabilitation services for people in need, The Salvation Army is Doing the Most Good at nearly 7,000 centers of operation around the country. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on X @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood.

About the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation

In the area of community service, the mission of the Dallas Cowboys and Jones Family Foundation is built upon the philosophy of helping those who don't have the strength, resources, or means to help themselves, with a primary focus on a partnership with The Salvation Army. Because the Cowboys organization has enjoyed immense and unprecedented success, the Jones family feels a very strong obligation to take the visibility, energy, and celebrity of one of the world's most powerful sports franchises and channel these dynamic forces toward the bigger purpose of making a difference. Recognized as one of the world's most generous families, the Joneses enlist the talents, skills, and resources of all the Cowboys players, coaches, cheerleaders, and members of the organization to provide a unique and cutting-edge approach to community outreach. More information about the Dallas Cowboys and the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation can be found at http://www.dallascowboys.com.

About Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton is the most honored and revered female country singer-songwriter of all time and was recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Achieving 27 RIAA-certified gold, platinum, and multi-platinum awards, she has had 26 songs reach #1 on the Billboard country charts, a record for a female artist. Parton is the first artist to have topped the Billboard's Adult Contemporary, Christian AC Songs, Hot Country Songs, Christian Airplay, Rock Digital Songs, Country Airplay and Dance/Mix Show Airplay radio charts. Parton became the first country artist honored as Grammy MusiCares Person of the Year given out by NARAS. She has 48 career Top 10 country albums, a record for any artist, and 110 career-charted singles over the past 50+ years. On October 17th she is releasing her second coffee table book in a trilogy called "Behind The Seams: My Life in Rhinestones" and on November 17th her highly anticipated 30-song rock album, "Rockstar."

In 2014 the RIAA recognized her impact on recorded music with a plaque commemorating more than 100 million units sold worldwide. She has garnered eleven Grammy Awards and 51 nominations, including the Lifetime Achievement Award, 10 Country Music Association Awards, including Entertainer of the Year; five Academy of Country Music Awards, also including a nod for Entertainer of the Year; four People's Choice Awards; and three American Music Awards. In 1999, Parton was inducted into the coveted Country Music Hall of Fame.

In 2020, she released the Christmas album "A Holly Dolly Christmas" which went #1 on the Billboard Country and Holiday charts, as well released the bestselling coffee table book "Songteller: My Life in Lyrics." In 2021, she won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Television Movie for the film "Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square" and in December 2022, she released on NBC an all-new original holiday movie called "Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas" with her starring as well as producing; it was the most watched film of that year and the two years prior.

To date, Parton has donated over 214 million books to children around the world with her Imagination Library. Her children's book, Coat of Many Colors, was dedicated to the Library of Congress to honor the Imagination Library's 100 millionth book donation. In March of 2022, Parton released the book Run Rose Run which she co-authored with James Patterson which sat at # 1 on the New York Times Bestseller's List for 5 weeks, a record for this decade. She also released an accompanying album of the same name with original songs inspired by the book which reached #1 on three charts simultaneously --- Country, Americana/Folk and Bluegrass Albums. From her "Coat of Many Colors" while working "9 to 5," no dream is too big and no mountain too high for the country girl who turned the world into her stage.

