CCM Hockey proud to be Official Hockey Equipment Supplier of the PWHL

MONTREAL, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - CCM Hockey, a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of hockey equipment, is excited to announce it has been named as a full hockey equipment supplier and official partner of the new Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL).

Left to right: Chelsea Durcell, Sr Director of Corporate Partnerships for the PWHL, and Jayna Hefford, SVP of Hockey OperaBons for the PWHL, along with Catherine Ward, VP of Product CommercializaBon and InnovaBon for CCM, and Marrouane Nabih, CEO of CCM. (CNW Group/Sport Maska Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The PWHL is breaking barriers by creating a sustainable professional league where the world's best women hockey players are given a platform to inspire future generations, and to change the face of women's hockey.

CCM Hockey will supply helmets, protective gear, skates, and sticks to PWHL players beginning in January 2024. CCM is thrilled to be able to support all the women in the league by providing each player with equipment developed for ultimate performance.

"We are so proud to be partnering with the PWHL. Growing and making a more inclusive game of hockey is a key priority for CCM and we are excited to share our passion in this way. Working with the talented individuals of the PWHL to support women's hockey is true to who we are, and to what we want to support as a brand and as a voice in hockey. We look forward to the upcoming season and to building upon our relationship for the long term," stated Marrouane Nabih, Chief Executive Officer of CCM Hockey.

"CCM is dedicated to delivering the best products in the industry to every player in the game, no matter their age or gender. By developing hockey's first head-to-toe line of equipment built for women and supplying PWHL players with high performance, game-changing gear, we believe we can help grow interest in women's hockey. CCM is committed to increasing the participation of girls at every level, and reminding girls that they belong in the game," added Catherine Ward, Vice-President Product Commercialization & Innovation, CCM Hockey.

"The PWHL is proud to partner with CCM, a brand that has a rich history of equipping the world's best hockey players while simultaneously helping promote and grow the game we love," said Jayna Hefford, PWHL Senior VP of Hockey Operations. "With CCM as an official supplier, PWHL athletes will benefit from access to CCM's high-quality and innovative line of sticks, skates, and equipment when they hit the ice for our inaugural season."

About CCM Hockey

CCM Hockey is a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of hockey equipment. With its headquarters located in Montreal, the company has operations in Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia. CCM Hockey equips more professional hockey players than any other company, including superstars like Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews, Sidney Crosby, Thatcher Demko, and Nathan MacKinnon, key female players such as Kendall Coyne-Schofield, Sarah Nurse and Taylor Heise. CCM Hockey is also the official outfitter of the American Hockey League, the Canadian Hockey League, and several NCAA and National teams.

