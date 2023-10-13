BingX Introduces Wealth Management and Enriches Trading Ecosystem

SINGAPORE, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading global crypto exchange, is thrilled to introduce its BingX Wealth products. Building upon its existing offerings, BingX Wealth takes a step further to cater to a wide range of user demands for asset management.

BingX Wealth is a new product zone of BingX, providing a suite of sound financial products for its users to grow crypto holdings. It offers an all-in-one asset management service designed to make BingX users' "idle funds work for you". To date, BingX Wealth provides options for guaranteed principal deposits with competitive Annual Percentage Yield (APY), while covering mainstream asset classes including BTC, ETH, and USDT.

Currently, BingX Wealth's guaranteed principal deposit option provides two distinct types of earnings: Flexible and Fixed-Term (with options for 30-day and 90-day durations). Fixed-Term deposits are tailored for BingX users who opt for predictable returns with competitive APY instead of trading. And a longer maturity period translates to a higher interest rate. Meanwhile, Flexible enables BingX users to make full use of their idle assets. They can subscribe and redeem at their convenience. Both terms are designed to accommodate diverse personalized asset management preferences.

There are no transaction fees associated with subscribing to or redeeming these products, ensuring that users can maximize their earnings.

Megan Nyvold, Head of Branding at BingX, expressed: "We are thrilled to introduce BingX Wealth because it's the perfect gateway to personalized asset management and offers BingX users an innovative way to diversify strategies. We're committed to delivering competitive APY rates and flexibility, making BingX Wealth a trusted partner in crypto asset management."

BingX considers this guaranteed principal deposit product just the beginning of its journey to better crypto asset management. It is committed to continuously bringing more cutting-edge solutions in the future to meet ever-evolving needs of users.

BingX is a leading crypto exchange that offers spot, derivatives, copy, and grid trading services to over 100 countries and regions worldwide with over 5 million users. BingX continues to connect users with expert traders and the platform in a safe and innovative way. Please visit https://bingx.com to learn about BingX.

