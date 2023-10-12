NATIONAL ORGANIZATION FOR RARE DISORDERS HOSTS 2023 BREAKTHROUGH SUMMIT
More than 800 Advocates, Pharmaceutical Companies, Regulators, Scientific & Medical Leaders Convene to Discuss Pressing Issues Facing 30 Million Americans with a Rare Disease
WHAT:
Join the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) Oct. 15-17, 2023 in Washington for the Rare Diseases and Orphan Products Breakthrough Summit. This event brings together rare disease advocates, experts, and stakeholders in the United States and around the world to tackle the most pressing issues facing America's rare disease community.
The two-day event will focus on critical topics faced in diagnosing and finding treatments for more than 7,000 rare diseases that impact 1 in 10 Americans. Topics range from; the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act, thenew frontier of gene editing, harnessing the power of AI, equitable access to care, mental health needs and more.
WHO:
-Peter Saltonstall, President and Chief Executive Officer, NORD
-Robert Califf, MD, Commissioner, U.S. Food and Drug Administration
Special CEO Perspectives Panel:Outlook for Rare Diseases and Orphan Products
-R. Duane Clark, General Manager, U.S. Rare Diseases, Sanofi
-Eric Dube, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, Travere
-Myrtle Potter, President and Chief Executive Officer, Sumitomo Pharma America
-Brigette Roberts, M.D., OrphAI Therapeutics
-Stephen Uden, M.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Rallybio
