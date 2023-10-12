GET RECKLESS THIS HALLOWEEN: REVOLUTION BEAUTY LAUNCHES COSMETICS COLLECTION INSPIRED BY DC SUPER-VILLAINS

Available at Walmart

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all Rebels and Rulebreakers! Get ready to wreak havoc with Revolution Beauty's latest collection in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products -- DC Super-Villains. Just in time for Halloween, and available to purchase in-store and online at Walmart , this DC x Revolution cosmetics collection will help transform beauty enthusiasts into the ultimate troublemaker.

Revolution x DC (PRNewswire)

Inspired by botanical beauty Poison Ivy, and her partner in crime, Harley Quinn, the DC x Revolution collection includes 15 rebellious products ranging from fierce eyeshadows, bold lip shades and all the accessories a Super-Villain could need to strike up a devious look. Revolution Beauty is no stranger to breaking the rules, and now with this limited-edition DC x Revolution collection, consumers can get into the Halloween spirit with these animated and vibrant cosmetics destined to take over Gotham City.

"Revolution Beauty is honored to be partnering once again with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to activate a new and exclusive cosmetics collection inspired by the iconic DC Super-Villains," states Sara Staniford, President of Revolution Beauty USA. "The fictional city of Gotham and the villains that reside within have been globally recognized and beloved by fans worldwide for decades. We are proud to bring these characters to beauty enthusiasts and give consumers the opportunity to join forces through cosmetic creation."

Highlighting the iconic dynamic duo of Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn, the DC x Revolution collection features 15 rebellious and daring skus, including Gotham City Comic Palette, Dangerous Red Harley Quinn Lip Kit, Poison Ivy Brow & Lash Mascara, Dynamic Duo Dual-Ended Eyeliners and more. The entire collection will be available in over 3,583 Walmart locations across the United States as well as online at Walmart.com and RevolutionBeauty.us. With intense pigments and formulas alongside animated designs and packaging, the collection will transport consumers straight to Gotham City in celebration of Halloween.

ABOUT REVOLUTION BEAUTY// FOLLOW US @MAKEUPREVOLUTION

Revolution Beauty is a British-based cosmetics company available in over 49 countries worldwide. Makeup Revolution is a brand within Revolution Beauty, accompanied by Makeup Revolution, Revolution Haircare, Revolution PRO and Revolution Skincare. Revolution Beauty is the fastest-growing company in the UK (December 2018), according to The Sunday Times. #OpenMinds is Revolution's call for everyone to celebrate diversity, embrace imperfection, respect self-expression and support beauty in its many shapes and forms. All Makeup Revolution products are PETA-certified cruelty-free, never tested on animals and 93% vegan (and growing!).

ABOUT WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY GLOBAL CONSUMER PRODUCTS:

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands, Franchises, and Experiences, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

ABOUT DC:

DC, part of Warner Bros. Discovery, creates iconic characters and enduring stories and is one of the world's largest publishers of comics and graphic novels. DC's creative work entertains audiences of every generation around the world with DC's stories and characters integrated across Warner Bros. Discovery's film, television, animation, consumer products, home entertainment, games, and themed experiences divisions, and on the DC Universe Infinite digital comic subscription service. Learn more at DC.com .

DC and all related characters and elements © & ™ DC. WB SHIELD: © & ™ WBEI. (s23)

Makeup Revolution (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Revolution Beauty