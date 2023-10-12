Controversial Documentary Sheds Light on Lack of Accountability within Religion

Christian-raised filmmaker turns camera on the church, in an investigative

docuseries set to rattle more than Western Christianity.

PARK CITY, Utah, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A groundbreaking 7-part docuseries titled "The Religion Business" is currently in production, sparking a profound conversation about the lack of accountability and impact within various religious institutions. Directed by Emmy-winning filmmaker Nathan Apffel, this thought-provoking show promises to challenge preconceived notions and ignite a global dialogue about transparency, ethics, and faith.

"The Religion Business," produced by Corban Productions, delves deep into the often-taboo subject of accountability within religious organizations. The documentary explores allegations of misconduct, financial impropriety, and cover-ups that have plagued various religious denominations. The show features interviews with former clergy members, whistleblowers, and survivors who share their personal experiences and insights into the systemic issues within religious institutions while exploring the balance of separation of church and state and tax exemption. From these stories, overarching questions emerge. If there was more accountability within religion, could religious organizations change the world for the better? How many sick could be healed, how many hungry could be fed, how many unjust deaths could be prevented?

This thought-provoking documentary also confronts questions of power, influence, and the consequences of unchecked authority within religious hierarchies. Through compelling storytelling and meticulous research, "The Religion Business" aims to uncover the uncomfortable truths that many religious institutions have become prey to.

Director Nathan Apffel commented, saying, "The series looks at Christ's teachings, colliding with the US tax code, to culminate a 2,000-year-old business model where freewill and no accountability reign. At the end of the day, humans are gonna human."

The collaboration between filmmaker Nathan Apffel and serial entrepreneur and OIF veteran Chris Ayoub is not only to create the controversial series, but also to develop technology solutions addressing the problems the docuseries uncovers. Both the docuseries and technology have funding and creative teams locked and in production to release in the Summer of 2024.

Chris had this to say, "We are not here to be critics, this world has plenty of those. We are here to provide a solution to the problems that have been uncovered. Just like podcasts brought alternative opinions and checks on mainstream news, we are building technology to do the same within the world of nonprofits and religious organizations."

"The Religion Business" has already generated significant controversy and anticipation, with religious leaders and scholars expressing a range of opinions on the subject matter. The team is eager to engage in meaningful dialogues with religious representatives, scholars, and believers who may wish to share their perspectives.

The release of "The Religion Business" will be accompanied by panel discussions featuring experts from various fields, including theology, ethics, and economics, to foster a well-rounded conversation about the issues raised in the docuseries.

"The Religion Business" is expected to be a catalyst for a global conversation about the need for accountability within religious institutions. The technology is set to be an answer to the accountability issues uncovered. It challenges viewers to reevaluate their perspectives on faith and its relationship with transparency, ethics, and authority.

