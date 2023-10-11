MarshBerry Acquires IMAS Corporate Finance

Expanding MarshBerry's global reach by acquiring leading U.K. M&A operation.

WOODMERE, Ohio, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MarshBerry, a global M&A advisory firm for insurance brokers and wealth management firms proudly announced today that it has acquired IMAS Corporate Finance LLP (IMAS). IMAS is a leading M&A advisory firm in the United Kingdom (UK) insurance and wealth segments and has been owned by its partners since 1992. The partners at IMAS remain integral to MarshBerry post closing as leaders, advisors and stockholders. The partnership further builds its global reach while continuing to offer unmatched local expertise in North America and Europe. MarshBerry now has regional offices across the United States, in the Netherlands, Germany, France and the United Kingdom.

MarshBerry logo. (PRNewsFoto/MarshBerry) (PRNewswire)

"This strategic move aligns seamlessly with our growth strategy of enhancing our portfolio of solutions to serve clients across the globe. By joining forces with IMAS, we are combining our strengths and expertise in data rich insights and market perspectives to create a powerhouse of M&A advisory services in the industry," said John Wepler, MarshBerry Chairman & CEO. "Together, we will forge new paths, drive unparalleled value for our clients, and cement our position as a market leader in the UK and across Europe. This acquisition underscores our commitment to driving sustainable growth and delivering exceptional outcomes for our clients and stakeholders."

Aligning IMAS under the MarshBerry brand empowers insurance distribution and wealth management brokers of all sizes in Western Europe to benefit from the breadth and depth of resources and talent that the firm offers.

"This partnership not only validates the effectiveness of our approach to working with clients and helping them to prepare, market and execute transactions, but it also is a powerful opportunity for our clients in terms of the value we could create for them," stated Olly Laughton-Scott, IMAS Founding Partner. "MarshBerry recognizes the strength of our operations and the innovative approach that has defined our success thus far while adding unparalled access to US and EU based international investors, new resources and services and a strong market position all of which we can bring to our insurance and wealth management clients. We are confident that combining our proven processes and collective expertise will result in an even more robust and competitive entity, poised for remarkable growth and success."

The transaction marks another strategic action for MarshBerry. In 2022, MarshBerry announced its partnership with Atlas Merchant Capital which supports efforts to rapidly grow and improve all facets of the business. MarshBerry also acquired FirstChoice during 2022 – now the #1 Agency Partner in the U.S. as ranked by Insurance Journal. In addition, the firm was recognized by The Insurer as the 2023 Insurance M&A Advisor of the Year.

MarshBerry – Helping Clients Learn, Improve & Realize Value

Founded in 1981, MarshBerry is a global leader in financial advisory and consulting services serving the insurance brokerage and wealth management industries to help clients grow and advance their business strategies. With locations across North America and Europe, MarshBerry market sector expertise includes property and casualty agents & brokers, employee benefit firms and specialty distributors, partners in insurtech, capital markets, and insurance carriers, as well as registered investment advisors, retirement planning and life insurance firms. Clients choose MarshBerry as their trusted advisor for every stage of ownership to help them build, enhance and sustain value through Financial Advisory solutions (Investment Banking; Merger & Acquisition Advisory, Debt & Capital Raising, Business Consulting), Growth Advisory solutions (Organic Growth, Aggregation, Leadership, Sales & Talent Solutions) and Market Intelligence and Performance Benchmarking. Learn more at www.MarshBerry.com.

About IMAS

IMAS Corporate Finance LLP is a leading independent corporate finance advisory firm based in London, United Kingdom. IMAS specializes in providing financial advisory services to companies in the financial services sector, including insurance distribution, wealth and asset management, and related areas. The firm offers services such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advisory and capital raisingand due diligence aided by in-depth research and a proprietary database covering the financial services sector in the UK to deliver comprehensive solutions for clients. Learn more at https://imas.uk.com/.

Atlas Merchant Capital

Atlas Merchant Capital LLC was founded to participate in compelling market opportunities in the financial services sector. Based in New York and London, Atlas Merchant Capital was founded by Bob Diamond and David Schamis, who together with their partners form a complementary partnership with extensive operating and investing expertise across the financial services landscape. Further information is available at www.atlasmerchantcapital.com

Contact:

Lauren Byers, Senior Vice President

Phone: 440.392.6546

Email: Lauren.Byers@MarshBerry.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MarshBerry