Decisions to Unveil Cutting-Edge AI Solutions at Booth #132 at the 2023 Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo

Decisions to Unveil Cutting-Edge AI Solutions at Booth #132 at the 2023 Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Decisions is pleased to announce its participation in the 2023 Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo, where the company is set to unveil its latest AI integration solutions, introducing a new dimension to its no-code process automation platform. Attendees are invited to visit Booth #132, where they can see live demonstrations by Decisions' Co-founder and CTO, Heath Oderman, alongside COO, Gordon Jones, and gain deeper insights into the platform.

Decisions is a leading provider of BPM/Workflow/Rule Technology headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia. (PRNewsfoto/Decisions) (PRNewswire)

Decisions excels in streamlining processes, reducing manual efforts, and expediting business operations through its robust rules engine and workflow management capabilities. Its intuitive no-code platform empowers users to efficiently launch complex processes while integrating with enterprise applications, databases, and external services. Complementing these strengths are AI-driven solutions that significantly enhance productivity across various sectors.

Visitors to the Decisions booth will have the opportunity to explore real-world use cases, addressing common challenges prevalent in the IT landscape.

Document data extraction: Extract and format valuable data from invoices, purchase/work orders, and contracts to streamline tasks and free up your team for high-impact activities.

Smart semantic search: Complete security questionnaires, populate RFPs, and generate meeting transcript summaries to save time and prevent rework.

Tailored chatbots: Turn your manuals and SOPs into custom chatbots and integrate them for quick, precise information access in customer support, sales, or employee assistance.

"Our participation at the Gartner IT Symposium affirms our commitment to advancing process automation," stated Co-Founder, Heath Oderman. "We look forward to connecting with fellow attendees, delving into their unique challenges, and demonstrating how our AI solutions are transforming processes, keeping people in the loop, to build tangible benefits across industries."

Visiting Booth #132 guarantees a front-row seat to valuable insights on AI automation, engaging discussions, and a deeper understanding of how Decisions can assist organizations in achieving their IT objectives. To learn more about Decisions and its participation at the Gartner IT Symposium, attendees are encouraged to visit Booth #132 during the event or explore the company's website.

About Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo



Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo™ is the world's most important gathering for CIOs and other IT executives. IT executives rely on these conferences to learn how to meet the moment and make a difference by providing the vision and results needed to lift their organizations to the next level. For more information, please visit https://www.gartner.com/en/conferences/na/symposium-us.

GARTNER and IT SYMPOSIUM/XPO are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Decisions

The Decisions platform is a comprehensive no-code process automation solution that seamlessly integrates AI, rules engines, and workflow management. It empowers businesses to streamline processes, enhance customer experiences, ensure regulatory compliance, and modernize legacy systems, ultimately optimizing outcomes and approaches. Trusted globally, Decisions serves as a reliable guide across industries for streamlined workflows, improved accuracy, and transformative business processes.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Decisions