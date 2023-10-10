Obesity Control Center Reaffirms Commitment to Quality Care Through Latest GHA Accreditation

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Obesity Control Center has been awarded Accreditation for Medical Travel Services by Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) for a second term, underscoring its commitment to exceptional care for traveling patients. Obesity Control Center was first accredited by GHA, the global leader in medical travel accreditation, in 2019.

Under the direction of renowned bariatric surgeon Dr. Ariel Ortiz, Obesity Control Center has become one of the top destinations for weight loss procedures in Latin America with an impeccable track record in safety measures on >30,000 procedures. "Our patient-centered approach, outstanding surgical outcomes and uncompromising focus on safety have established our reputation as a premier bariatric surgery provider in the region," said Dr. Ortiz.

Dr. Ortiz is considered an international expert in laparoscopic gastric bypass, sleeve gastrectomy and gastric banding procedures. He leads a team of board-certified surgeons, anesthesiologists, nurses and support staff who are specially trained in bariatric surgery.

Obesity Control Center, through the Mexican Board of Health Tourism and strategic alliances with Industry, Government and International Agencies, is leading the way in elevating the standard of care in Mexico and the Baja region and working tirelessly to promote high quality, affordable and, above all, safe healthcare solutions for international patients, pioneering the way to a more open and accessible cross-border health market that can benefit international patients, alleviating an overburdened US health system while benefiting the economies on both sides of the US-Mexico spectrum.

"Achieving GHA accreditation for a second term was an invaluable exercise that enabled us to critically evaluate our processes through the lens of the medical traveler," explained Dr. Ortiz. "The in-depth assessment ensured we mitigate risks and safety concerns that may arise when patients travel internationally for medical care. It has given us a framework for continuously enhancing our services, implementing best practices, and exceeding patient expectations," he added.

Global Healthcare Accreditation is a renowned organization in the medical tourism and health tourism industry. GHA accreditation serves as a symbol of trust, assuring patients and international payers that healthcare and dental providers have implemented comprehensive procedures and policies to enhance patient safety and the overall patient experience. Additionally, the GHA accreditation process positions healthcare providers to attract and serve medical travel patients, thereby improving not only clinical outcomes and patient satisfaction but also positively impacting the organization's business performance.

"We congratulate Obesity Control Center on attaining GHA Accreditation for a second term and for their dedication to excellence in medical travel," said Ms. Renée-Marie Stephano, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Global Healthcare Accreditation." Ms. Stephano went on to say, "GHA standards focus on key areas that build patient trust and provide assurance to those traveling for treatment. These include Care Management, Communication and Education, Cultural Competency, Patient Advocacy, Risk Management and more. Obesity Control Center demonstrated that they meet rigorous international standards throughout the patient journey. From initial inquiries to post-discharge support, they provide personalized, high-quality care with a spirit of genuine compassion."

To promote awareness of the importance of GHA accreditation for safety and patient experience, Global Healthcare Accreditation has launched an extensive bilingual (English and Spanish) consumer and buyer marketing campaign. The objective is to educate the marketplace about the significant benefits of choosing hospitals that have achieved GHA accreditation for their medical tourism programs.

With Obesity Control Center renewing its GHA Accreditation, the organization continues as an esteemed member of GHA's internationally recognized provider network . This recognition also leads to increased visibility through GHA's consumer awareness initiatives, reaching a global audience and further establishing Obesity Control Center as a trusted and preferred healthcare destination worldwide.

View a patient testimonial talking about their experience at Obesity Control Center.

About Obesity Control Center

With over 50 years of combined experience and > 30,000 successful bariatric surgeries performed, Obesity Control Center, located in Tijuana, Mexico, is considered a world leader in weight-loss surgery and a pioneer in cross-border health services and telemedicine. With a team of international weight loss surgeons, we offer globalized bariatric healthcare so you get the best of the best from around the world offering a unique blend of advanced health services and flawless hospitality. Our impeccable track record has earned us international recognition, and a testament of this is our ground-breaking alliance with UC San Diego, a leading academic and medical center in the United States, through this partnership we ensure our patients have continuity of care on both sides of the border and continue to push the boundaries of medical science through revolutionary research efforts. Our alliance with IBC - Oxford University is another project that reinforces our commitment with advancing minimally invasive surgery on the world stage and embodies our constant pursuit of excellence and innovation.

About Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA):

Global Healthcare Accreditation® (GHA) is the recognized global authority in accreditation and certification focused on medical and wellness travel, health tourism, safety, and well-being. Founded in 2016, GHA's initial business purpose centered on improving the patient experience for medical travelers and supporting healthcare providers in validating quality, increasing visibility, and implementing a sustainable business model for medical travel. Since then, GHA pioneers a variety of programs for organizations and individuals including accreditation , certification , training , development and optimization and advisory services , in all aspects of health and wellbeing.

