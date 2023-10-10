Jimmy O. Yang Partners with STAAR Surgical to Shine a Light on Their Vision Correction Lens, EVO ICL

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA), a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of implantable lenses for the eye, is proud to announce a partnership with renowned actor and comedian, Jimmy O. Yang. This partnership brings together EVO Implantable Collamer® Lenses (EVO ICL) for nearsightedness and astigmatism and the voice of Jimmy O. Yang. The EVO ICL vision correction procedure has been a life-changing experience for him.

Jimmy O. Yang, who is widely recognized for his stand-up comedy and roles in hit TV series and movies, including "Silicon Valley", "Crazy Rich Asians", and the upcoming "Interior Chinatown" on Hulu, has been thrilled with his results after receiving EVO ICL lenses. He shares his own experience, stating, "EVO ICL has been a game-changer for me. After learning about this cutting-edge technology, choosing EVO ICL was an easy decision for me. I wish I would have done it earlier. It's a minimally invasive procedure, the lenses are removable by a doctor if ever needed in the future, and it gives me clear vision without causing dry eye syndrome.1,2 This eliminates the hassle of having to wear glasses or contacts when I'm going on the road for standup or crafting a new role for a show. I'm excited to partner with EVO ICL to raise awareness about this remarkable and simple procedure that has the potential to transform many lives, like it did for me."

"The popularity of the EVO ICL procedure has grown consistently over the years," says Dr. Paul C. Lee – eye surgeon and Founder, CCRS, Los Angeles – who performed the procedure on Mr. Yang and has been at the forefront of new developments in vision correction options. "Like with Jimmy O. Yang, I am seeing an increasing number of patients who qualify for both EVO ICL and laser vision correction opting for the lens-based surgery. This trend reflects the public's growing awareness of ICL surgery's proven long-term benefits and how the EVO ICL lens works in harmony with the natural function of the eye. I am personally witnessing this phenomenon as I see patients in whom I did ICL more than a decade ago, and I am incredibly excited about the potential it holds for revolutionizing vision correction."

STAAR Surgical is equally enthusiastic about this collaboration. Tom Frinzi, CEO of STAAR Surgical, states, "We are happy to have Jimmy O. Yang join us in our mission to build EVO Brand Awareness for this life-changing myopia vision solution. His endorsement and passion for EVO ICL will undoubtedly inspire many potential patients to explore EVO and empower them to correct their vision."

EVO ICL represents a significant advancement in vision correction technology as it works in harmony with the natural eye. The FDA-approved EVO ICL lenses are successful in correcting both myopia and myopia with astigmatism. The EVO procedure implants a proprietary, biocompatible Collamer® lens into the eye between the iris and natural lens, taking only 20–30 minutes. Most patients see immediate improvement, EVO ICL corrects vision without the need to remove corneal tissue and does not cause dry eye syndrome.1,2

EVO ICL lenses have been approved, marketed, and successfully implanted by ophthalmologists throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and the rest of the world. According to a patient survey, 99.4% of patients would have the EVO ICL procedure again.3 Over 2,500,000 ICLs have been distributed globally.

For more information about EVO Implantable Collamer® Lenses, please visit https://evoicl.com.

References:

Ganesh S, Brar S, Pawar A. Matched population comparison of visual outcomes and patient satisfaction between 3 modalities for the correction of low to moderate myopic astigmatism. Clin Ophthalmol. 2017;11:1253-1263. Naves J.S, Carracedo G, Cacho-Babillo I, Diadenosine nucleotid measurements as dry-eye score in patients after LASIK and ICL surgery. Presented at American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) 2012. Packer M. The Implantable Collamer Lens with a central port: review of the literature. Clinical Ophthalmology 2018: 12: 2427–2438.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR, which has been dedicated solely to ophthalmic surgery for over 40 years, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets implantable lenses for the eye. These lenses are intended to provide visual freedom for patients, lessening or eliminating the reliance on glasses or contact lenses. All these lenses are foldable, which permits the surgeon to insert them through a small incision. STAAR's lens used in refractive surgery is called an Implantable Collamer® Lens or "ICL," which includes the EVO ICL™ product line. More than 2,000,000 ICLs have been sold to date and STAAR markets these lenses in over 75 countries. To learn more about the ICL go to: www.evoicl.com. Headquartered in Lake Forest, CA, the company operates manufacturing and packaging facilities in Aliso Viejo, CA, Monrovia, CA and Nidau, Switzerland. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.staar.com.

Safe Harbor

All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements about any of the following: product safety, effectiveness, or performance for any particular patient, and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include risk factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 30, 2022 under the caption "Risk Factors," which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available in the "Investor Information" section of the company's website under the heading "SEC Filings." We disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements due to new information or events. These statements are based on expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Important Safety Information for EVO ICL

The EVO ICL lens is intended to correct/reduce nearsightedness between -3.0 D up to -20.0 D and treat astigmatism from 1.0 D to 4.0 D. If you have nearsightedness within these ranges, EVO ICL surgery may improve your distance vision without eyeglasses or contact lenses. Because the EVO ICL corrects for distance vision, it does not eliminate the need for reading glasses, you may require them at some point, even if you have never worn them before. Since implantation of the EVO ICL is a surgical procedure, before considering EVO ICL surgery you should have a complete eye examination and talk with your eye care professional about EVO ICL surgery, especially the potential benefits, risks, and complications. You should discuss the time needed for healing after surgery. Complications, although rare, may include need for additional surgical procedures, inflammation, loss of cells from the back surface of the cornea, increase in eye pressure, and cataracts. You should NOT have EVO ICL surgery if your doctor determines that 1) the shape of your eye is not appropriate, 2) you do not meet the minimum endothelial cell density for your age at the time of implantation, 3) you have moderate to severe glaucoma, 4) your vision is not stable; or 5) if you are pregnant or nursing.

For additional information with potential benefits, risks, and complications please visit evoicl.com.

Media Contact

5W Public Relations

EVO@5wpr.com

(PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE STAAR Surgical Company