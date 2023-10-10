Anthropologie and Pinterest to Unveil Holiday Showhouse

The Fully Shoppable Experience Will Highlight Pinterest Trends and Seasonal Anthropologie Product

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthropologie , the American lifestyle and fashion retailer, and Pinterest , the visual inspiration platform, announced today their Holiday Showhouse, set to open to the public beginning tomorrow.

To get their customers ready for the holiday season, the two global brands came together to create a fully shoppable home outfitted with Fall furniture and seasonal décor from Anthropologie and Terrain. Partnering with Creative Director and Interior Designer, Glen Proebstel, the house design and styling were inspired by Pinterest holiday trends. The home will be shoppable through unique Pinterest QR codes outfitted in every room driving to shoppable boards on Anthropologie's Pinterest profile extending the in person experience to shoppers online. In addition to shoppable boards, Pinterest creators, Brigette Romanek , Benjamin Reynaert , Mallory Fletchal l, Whitney Leigh Morris and more, will bring these trends to life through social content utilizing the product featured in the showhouse.

"At Anthropologie, we are driven by creativity, curiosity, and community, and more importantly, inspiring those values in our customers," said Elizabeth Preis, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Anthropologie Group. "The holiday season is when the true magic of our brand comes to life, and this year, for the first time, we wanted to create an immersive out-of-store experience for our AnthroLiving customers to come in, explore, and get inspired. Pinterest was the perfect partner for us to bring this activation to life and through their trend analytics, and creator partnerships, we look forward to reaching a new, eager, and excited audience."

"Our ambition is to inspire our community from first click, and first step, with exceptional design and quality always at our core," said Aaron Mutscheller, President of Anthropologie Living and Terrain. "With the holiday season upon us, we felt it was the perfect time to showcase the latest furniture and seasonal décor so that our customers will have the inspiration and required resources to thoughtfully curate their personal sanctuaries. Through our carefully chosen assortment of product, coupled with our emphasis on 'scaping' for a season of celebrations, we look forward to inspiring our customers to design their spaces with memorable experiences in mind."

"At Pinterest, our mission is to give people the inspiration to create a life they love, and our partnership with Anthropologie on the Holiday Showhouse is a great example of bringing that inspiration offline," said Sara Pollack, Global Head of Consumer Marketing at Pinterest. "Because people come to Pinterest to plan, we can identify trends early on, and we're already seeing searches for holiday themes such as, 'vintage Christmas decor Ideas' and 'winter bedroom aesthetic' trending high on the platform. By teaming up with Anthropologie, we're giving people more ideas on how to shop these trends and bring them to life for the holiday season."

The Anthropologie x Pinterest Holiday Showhouse will be open from Wednesday, October 11, through Sunday, October 15 in Brooklyn Heights, and customers can make appointments between the hours of 10AM through 6PM. Anthropologie will have stylists on site to assist with any shopping inquiries, and all products are available to shop on the personalized Anthropologie x Pinterest Showhouse landing page.

About Anthropologie

A unique lifestyle brand, Anthropologie is in constant conversation with our thoughtful, creative-minded community, and we take pride in our connection with individuals who prioritize self-expression and are in active pursuit of inspiration. We are committed to exceeding our customer's expectations in unexpected, personalized ways. Over the years, our product offering has expanded to encompass apparel, shoes, accessories, activewear, bridal, beauty, wellness, furniture, home décor, garden (through our sister brand terrain), and so much more, the majority of which is available only at Anthropologie. Founded in 1992, Anthropologie now ships to over 100 countries (through www.anthropologie.com ) and operates more than 200 stores around the world.

ABOUT PINTEREST

Pinterest is the visual inspiration platform people around the world use to shop products personalized to their taste, find ideas to do offline and discover the most inspiring creators. Headquartered in San Francisco, Pinterest launched in 2010 and has more than 465 million monthly active users worldwide. Available on iOS and Android, and at pinterest.com .

Media Contacts

Kate Haldy

Public Relations Director

pr@anthropologie.com

Arianna Thomas

Communications Manager

press@pinterest.com

