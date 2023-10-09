Empowering HealthTech's Quantum Leap: MDisrupt's Vision of a Smarter Healthcare Future Gets $3 Million Backing from leading tech and healthcare VCs

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MDisrupt, the leading expert marketplace for the healthtech industry, is excited to announce the successful completion of a $3 million seed funding round to accelerate their pivotal role in reshaping the healthtech innovation landscape. Backed by a powerhouse consortium of investors, this funding round was led by The Venture Collective, with participation from Capita3, 3plus VC, Geek Ventures, Mindshift Capital, The BFM Fund, Zane Venture Fund, Emmeline Ventures, Growth Factory and several other strategic investors in the healthcare and technology sectors. The funding injection will fuel MDisrupt's plans to expand its client roster and turbocharge the launch of its Expert Marketplace platform, promising on-demand access to a league of top-tier clinicians and seasoned health experts.

MDisrupt (PRNewswire)

MDisrupt's Vision of a Smarter Healthcare Future Gets $3 Million Backing from leading tech and healthcare VCs

MDisrupt's vision is simple: to provide on-demand access to the most elite clinicians and seasoned health experts in the industry,to enable healthtech companies to build, commercialize and scale their health products responsibly. In an ever-evolving healthcare landscape, having healthcare domain experts at your fingertips is the key to building solutions that can enable widespread adoption and scale.

Ruby Gadelrab, Founder and CEO of MDisrupt, declared, "Healthcare is a complex ecosystem that requires an intricate and unique combination of clinical, commercial and regulatory expertise. We believe that in healthcare, the most important intelligence in healthcare is Human intelligence. For healthtech and life science companies, accessing domain experts at every step of the development and commercialization journey is the key to success in this arena. We are honored to have partnered with this exceptional group of investors who share our commitment to empowering the most impactful companies to bring their health solutions to patients quickly and responsibly."

Founded in 2020, MDisrupt has built the ultimate healthcare marketplace, a platform that expertly matches professionals with healthtech and life science companies that are seeking specific fractional healthcare expertise on demand. A recent publication in the New England Journal of Medicine authored by Google's health care leaders underscored the importance of embracing clinical experts - those that have a deep understanding of the healthcare system, and can realize the promise that technology offers to improve health at scale.

With the sector expected to witness a nearly 20% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the next decade, MDisrupt is positioned to cement its role as the "go to" for companies seeking top-tier healthcare expertise.

Cat Middleton, General Partner at The Venture Collective (TVC), who is joining the MDisrupt Board of Directors, shared her excitement about the investment, stating, "The future of healthcare innovation finally has the expertise infrastructure it direly needs to help the industry build, commercialize, and scale products. We believe that MDisrupt's pioneering role in healthcare will set a new standard for innovation, and will ultimately drive better health outcomes."

In the heart of the healthtech revolution, MDisrupt is not just a marketplace; it's a catalyst for transformative healthcare change. With this round of funding, MDisrupt is poised to lead the charge, unlocking the doors to a healthier future for us all.

About MDISRUPT:

MDisrupt is the health technology industry's leading health expert marketplace with over 1,500 experts from established institutions such as Blue Cross Blue Shield, CVS, Willis Towers Watson, U.S. FDA, Optum, and Cleveland Clinic. We connect healthtech and life science companies with vetted and curated health experts to help them build, commercialize and scale their health products. MDisrupt serves companies across healthtech and life science sectors including startups, scaleup and enterprise giants.

Learn more at www.mdisrupt.com

About TVC:

TVC is a transformational, early-stage venture firm backed by world class entrepreneurs and business leaders. Led by a seasoned team of venture investors, ex-founders, and investment management executives, we invest our capital, time, and network into highly defensible, fast-growing companies with the potential to solve the world's largest problems.

Learn more at www.theventurecollective.com

Contact:

Ruby Gadelrab

info@mdisrupt.com

mdisrupt.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MDisrupt