Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Awarded GRESB 4 Star Ratings and Seventh Consecutive Green Star Designation in the 2023 GRESB Real Estate Assessment, Reinforcing Its Sustained ESG Leadership and Performance

Alexandria's perfect score of 100 and #1 ranking in the GRESB public disclosure module represent its sixth consecutive "A" disclosure score and reflect the company's continued best-in-class transparency around its ESG initiatives, which are detailed in its 2022 ESG Report

PASADENA, Calif., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), the first, preeminent, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer of collaborative life science, agtech and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, today announced that it has earned 4 Star Ratings in the operating asset and development benchmarks of the 2023 GRESB Real Estate Assessment. The company also achieved its seventh consecutive Green Star designation. Additionally, Alexandria was awarded its sixth consecutive "A" disclosure score with a perfect score of 100 and a #1 ranking for its best-in-class transparency around ESG practices and reporting. GRESB is one of the leading global ESG benchmarks for real estate and infrastructure investments.

Alexandria continues to advance its approach to net zero through an innovative strategy that includes reducing emissions from the operation of its 24/7 Labspace® infrastructure through electrification, energy efficiency and renewable electricity. As a longstanding leader in championing the health and well-being of its tenants and employees, the company incorporates curated placemaking, creative amenities and wellness features to help prioritize physical and mental health. It is also continuing to pioneer efforts to catalyze the health and vitality of its local communities and make a distinctive impact on some of today's most pressing societal issues through its eight social responsibility pillars, which include accelerating medical innovation, combating hunger and improving nutrition, prioritizing the mental health crisis, revolutionizing addiction treatment, supporting our military and building principled leaders through education.

"At Alexandria, our dedication to making a positive and lasting impact on society drives us each and every day, and our ESG efforts are core to fulfilling our mission to improve human health and quality of life," said Eleni Reed, senior vice president and head of sustainability at Alexandria. "Our disciplined and long-term strategic approach to making continuous improvements to our ESG platform, year after year, contributed to our 2023 GRESB results. We remain deeply committed to enhancing the environmental performance of our buildings and deepening our strategic relationships with many of our tenants, including Bristol Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Moderna, by aligning our sustainability goals and priorities."

Notable initiatives and achievements that contributed to Alexandria's 2023 GRESB results and the advancement of its focused ESG initiatives include the following:

Proactively incorporating electrification into development projects, including at 230 Harriet Tubman Way on the Alexandria Center ® for Life Science – Millbrae campus in the South San Francisco submarket that is fully leased to Eikon Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging its microscopy and machine learning platform to create new medicines.

Utilizing alternative energy sources like geothermal energy in high-performance laboratory development projects, such as 325 Binney Street, Moderna's new HQ and R&D center that is designed to be the most sustainable laboratory building in Cambridge , and at 15 Necco Street, a state-of-the-art low-carbon laboratory building that will be home to the Lilly Institute for Genetic Medicine. These buildings are targeting a 92% and 74% reduction in fossil fuel use, respectively.

Increasing consumption of renewable electricity across the company's operating asset base, including through a large-scale solar power purchase agreement that will supply renewable electricity to its Greater Boston region beginning in 2024.

Pursuing Zero Energy certifications for two projects: 325 Binney Street, which is targeting LEED Zero Energy certification, and 685 Gateway Boulevard in South San Francisco , which is designated as Zero Energy Ready and is on track to achieve ILFI Zero Energy certification.

Having 88 LEED projects certified or in progress in our asset base as of December 31, 2022 , which represents a 7% increase compared to 2021.

Earning its eighth Nareit Investor CARE Award in the Large Cap Equity REIT category for superior shareholder communications and reporting, which highlights Alexandria's best-in-class operational transparency and reporting practices.

To learn more about Alexandria's industry-leading ESG program, see its 2022 ESG Report, which is available on the ESG page of the company's website.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500® company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator and developer of collaborative life science, agtech and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland and Research Triangle. Alexandria has a total market capitalization of $30.6 billion and an asset base in North America of 74.9 million SF as of June 30, 2023, which includes 41.1 million RSF of operating properties and 5.3 million RSF of Class A/A+ properties undergoing construction, 9.4 million RSF of near-term and intermediate-term development and redevelopment projects and 19.1 million SF of future development projects. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A/A+ properties clustered in life science, agtech and advanced technology mega campuses that provide our innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science, agrifoodtech, climate innovation and technology companies through our venture capital platform. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns and greater long-term asset value. For more information on Alexandria, please visit www.are.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

