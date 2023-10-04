WORLD CLASS BRANDS ARE USING ADA'S AI-POWERED VOICE AUTOMATION SOLUTION TO DELIVER A MORE MODERN CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE

Companies using Ada Voice can power AI-first customer service experiences across any channel or language

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ada, an AI-native customer service automation company, announced rapid adoption of its award-winning Voice AI solution which was introduced in May 2023. As an ongoing disruptor in the customer service space, the company has developed new, innovative Voice features, and signed on world-class customers. The impressive performance metrics of the product launch speak to the incredible success of Ada Voice in the market.

"The phone is still the most popular, and expensive, customer service channel, and companies are looking for more cost-effective ways to offer it," said Mike Murchison, CEO and Co-founder, Ada. "Yet it almost entirely relies on live agents who can only handle one call at time, or traditional phone automation tools (IVRs) that don't effectively resolve customer issues, aren't conversational and are clunky to manage. Voice is a channel ripe for generative AI, and many of our customers are starting to embrace the opportunity to resolve more phone conversations with less effort."

Ada Voice reinvents the call center and empowers customer service teams to operate across more channels to increase agent efficiency, cut wait times, and resolve more phone conversations at a lower cost.

Ada combines generative AI with a company's existing knowledge base to deliver live conversational replies in seconds across web, SMS, mobile, social, and even voice. With Ada, you build once and deploy anywhere. Ada democratizes access to voice automation, allowing users to leverage content from existing knowledge sources and channels.

New Ada Voice Features Improve the Conversational AI Experience

New features that Ada added to its Voice solution over the past few months include:

Customizable bot vocabulary. Ada customers can now add brand/product terms that the bot will easily recognize when their customers inquire about them by name.

Enhanced multimodal builder and caller experience. Now, workflows are even easier to build on Ada's no-code, drag-and-drop platform —a major differentiator in the market for automated voice solutions. For example, Quick Replies provides callers with a list of options to direct them to the right answer more quickly or ask for something else in natural language.

Ada Voice has automated over 220,000 Phone Conversations to Date

Since its May launch, Ada has automated approximately 220,000 total phone conversations, representing about 400,000 total conversation minutes. This represents over $100,000 in savings for Ada's customer's agent productivity costs alone.

In addition:

The majority of customers built and deployed their AI-powered Voice bot in less than three weeks.

Ada customers can now track their Automated Resolution Rate (in which the customer's issue is completely resolved without human intervention) and are already seeing an increase —with some experiencing up to 35% — automated resolution.

The Ada Voice product was awarded first place by partner, Aircall, in their Pitch Perfect Competition. Ada Voice beat out competitors on its ability to relieve bandwidth issues, automate low priority tickets, and reduce missed call rates and queue wait times.

Learn more about Ada Voice at Ada's Interact Conference in San Francisco November 14-15th, 2023 and enjoy interactive keynotes on the future of AI‑first customer service, hands-on workshops with the latest in AI-powered CX technology, and exclusive networking events with leaders innovating automation solutions.

About Ada

Ada is an AI-powered customer service automation platform on a mission to make customer service extraordinary for everyone. Ada makes it easy for businesses to automatically resolve the greatest number of customer service conversations — across channels and languages — with the least amount of effort. Since 2016, Ada has powered more than 4 billion automated customer interactions for brands like Meta, Verizon, AirAsia, Yeti, and Square. Born in Toronto, Ada serves companies and their customers worldwide. For more information, visit www.ada.cx .

SOURCE Ada