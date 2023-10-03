Heart Failure (HF) Rate Expected to Rise to 8.5 Million Americans by 2030. New HFSA Initiative Identifies Rapidly Changing Landscape of HF in the U.S.

ROCKVILLE, Md., October 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HF StatsSM, a new initiative by the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA), revealed that one in four individuals are projected to develop heart failure (HF) in their lifetime. This is an increase from the previous estimate of one in five individuals and is consistent with data that shows some 8.5 million Americans will be impacted by heart failure by 2030. HF StatsSM presents the latest data on the epidemiology, differences, and outcomes according to sex, race, ethnicity, and age.

These core statistics, among others, have revealed ten (10) key findings that present a current picture of the status of HF prevalence, risk, mortality and hospitalization rates in the U.S.

Trends in the epidemiology and outcomes for heart failure (HF) are critically important and have not been explicated and compiled in a comprehensive contemporary document specifically focused on HF despite concerning trends in the incidence, prevalence, mortality, and HF hospitalization rates over the past decade. HF StatsSM was developed to establish a clear and comprehensive synthesis of trends in HF epidemiology and outcomes as a foundation for clinical care, resource allocation, and research; to address differences in HF epidemiology and outcomes according to sex, race, ethnicity, and age and to identify current knowledge gaps and limitations in HF epidemiologic data and to forecast the future impact and burden of HF. The HF StatsSM Initiative seeks to fill this gap by providing essential heart failure data to clinicians, researchers, policymakers, and patients living with HF.

"The inaugural HF StatsSM report has uncovered some truly remarkable and sobering data about the state of heart failure in the U.S. and around the world," said Biykem Bozkurt, MD, PhD, Baylor College of Medicine and chair of the HFSA Data in HF Committee. "As providers, we are all doing our best to take care of our patients living with heart failure, but it's clear that more work needs to be done on early prevention, recognition, and treatment of our patients to reduce mortality and rehospitalizations. Myself and others volunteering in HFSA leadership positions look forward to using HF StatsSM data to create new programs and interventions to address these issues in an effort to reverse these statistics."

A report will be released annually, with the focus changing based on significant findings during the research phase. The 2023 report HF Stats: Heart Failure Epidemiology and Outcomes Statistics: A Report of the Heart Failure Society of America is now published in the Journal of Cardiac Failure and available online under Articles in Press at www.onlinejcf.com .

In addition to the annual report, HFSA will launch a searchable online database and website housing graphics and citations that will be easily downloaded by researchers wishing to cite these statistics in reports and presentations.

Summary of Top 10 Key Points

1. Approximately 6.7 million Americans over 20 years of age have heart failure (HF), and the prevalence is expected to rise to 8.5 million Americans by 2030.

2. The lifetime risk of HF has increased to 24%; approximately 1 in 4 persons will develop HF in their lifetime.

3. Approximately 33% of the United States (US) adult population is at-risk for HF (Stage A HF) and 24-34% of the US population have pre-HF (Stage B HF). The risk of developing HF in individuals with obesity and hypertension has increased.

4. The incidence and prevalence of HF is higher among Black individuals compared with other racial and ethnic groups. The prevalence of HF has increased among Black and Hispanic individuals over time.

5. HF mortality rates have been increasing since 2012.

6. Black, American Indian, and Alaska Native individuals have the highest all-cause age-adjusted HF mortality rates compared with other racial and ethnic groups. From 2010 to 2020, HF mortality rates have increased for Black women and men at a rate higher than any other racial or ethnic groups, particularly for individuals below the age of 65.

7. A greater relative annual increase in HF-related mortality rates has been noted for younger (35-64 years) compared with older (65-84 years) adults.

8. Highest HF death rates have been reported in the Midwest, Southeast, and Southern states. Rural areas demonstrate higher HF mortality rates for both younger and older age groups compared with urban areas.

9. Rates of HF hospitalizations have increased from 2014 to 2017. This increase was consistent between age groups and sexes, with the highest rates being among Black patients.

10. Disparities in social determinants of health and health inequities are important HF risk factors and result in increased mortality and other adverse outcomes in individuals at risk for HF or with HF

About the Heart Failure Society of America

The Heart Failure Society of America, Inc. (HFSA) represents the first organized effort by heart failure experts from the Americas to provide a forum for all those interested in heart function, heart failure, and congestive heart failure (CHF) research and patient care. The mission of HFSA is to provide a platform to improve and expand heart failure care through collaboration, education, innovation, research, and advocacy. HFSA members include physicians, scientists, nurses, nurse practitioners, pharmacists, trainees, other healthcare workers and patients. For more information, visit hfsa.org.

