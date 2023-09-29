DOLL OF THE YEAR FINALIST, THE FRESH BEATS DOLLS SET FOR ANIMATED SHORT SERIES

Ahead of the Biggest Week in Toys, The Dr. Lisa Company and Composition Media to Bring Entertainment Content to Diverse Audiences

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocking to the rhythm of authenticity and diversity, The Fresh Beats Dolls, Doll of the Year Finalist at this week's 2023 Toy of the Year® (TOTY®) Awards, will come to life in an animated short series from EPI , the toy and publishing division of The Dr. Lisa Company, founder Dr. Lisa Williams, and Carl Reed's animation studio Composition Media.

Being honored as a Doll of the Year Finalist with the biggest names in the toy industry is monumental for EPI

"From being honored as a Doll of the Year Finalist with the biggest names in the toy industry, showcasing our diverse line at Toy Fair, and preparing for our first animated series, this is a monumental week for EPI," said Dr. Lisa Williams, The Dr. Lisa Company, CEO and Founder.

"We've been working to expand into content behind the scenes for some time," Williams continued. "Carl's extensive experience and mission to highlight minority and underrepresented communities perfectly align with our vision - to ensure Black and Brown children see themselves reflected in toys and entertainment, to embrace their beauty and build their self-esteem."

"It's an honor to be working with Dr. Lisa Williams, a pioneering leader in the toy industry who shares the same commitment to bringing diversity to young audiences," said Carl Reed. "By bringing The Fresh Beats Dolls to life, we're expanding the opportunity for kids to experience these relatable and captivating characters in a new way."

The Fresh Beats Dolls is an animated series of six, three-minute shorts and centers around a titular girl group forming over the course of a EuroVision-type singing competition. The short series is set to debut later this Fall on YouTube.

Each 10" doll in The Fresh Beats Dolls Collection features custom-blended skin tones and premium rooted hair with authentic textures, including patent-pending locs. From pop princess Bao BBY, to non-binary hip hop queen Beigne au Lei, and rock star Loxx, each embraces diverse and relatable personalities and stage-ready fashions. Dolls are available now at Target for $17.99 each.

Dr. Lisa Williams is also a 2023 Toy of the Year Finalist in the Champion of Diversity and Inclusion category and recognized as an individual who has made outstanding contributions or acted as a change catalyst to develop purposeful, environmentally friendly, and mission-driven programs that lead the way in creating a better future for the toy industry. The 2023 Toy of the Year Award winners will be announced on Friday, September 29, in New York City ahead of this year's Toy Fair®.

EPI won Doll of the Year in 2022 for Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Fresh Fierce Collection. The company will be showcasing The Fresh Beats Dolls and more at New York Toy Fair at Booth 2779.

Carl Reed, producer of the Academy Award-winning short "Hair Love," founded Composition Media to present universally themed stories to audiences seeking elevated content. Earlier this year, the company announced a major anime production partnership with Black Sands Entertainment, a leading force in Black comic book publishing. Additional projects in development include a feature film co-produced alongside Steve Harvey's East 112; and "Sky & Luna," the first movie in an eight-picture slate partnership with Labid Aziz's PoC Studios and Man of Action Entertainment. Reed most recently served as a producer on Max's "Young Love," the "Hair Love" spinoff series starring Issa Rae and Kid Cudi.

About The Dr. Lisa Company:

The Dr. Lisa Company is a Black Woman-Owned multi-million dollar powerhouse, incorporating EPI, a leading multicultural toy manufacturing and design firm, including an animation division. Since establishing the company in 2003, to create dolls so children of all ethnicities can grow up seeing their beauty reflected back at them, Dr. Lisa Williams has since been recognized as a pioneer and leader in the industry. Dr. Lisa was named the 2022 Women in Toys Wonder Woman Rising Star Manufacturer and 2023 Toy Association's Finalist for Champion of Diversity and Inclusion.

EPI brands include The Fresh Dolls (named Oprah's Favorite Things), The Fresh Beats (2023 TOTY Doll of the Year Finalist), Positively Perfect Dolls, Fresh Squad, Simply Fresh Dolls, Fresh Fashions and Accessories. The sculpts are one-of-a-kind pieces of art, with unique facial features, custom blended skin tones, and a variety of hair textures, reflective of ethnicities found around the world - African American, Afro-Latina, Latino/Hispanic, Caucasian, and Mixed-Race/Bi-Racial. EPI dolls are priced for every budget, so every child has access and can be found in stores across the globe, including giant retailers like Target, Walmart, Meijer, Amazon, and Macy's. https://thefreshdolls.com/

About Composition Media:

Founded by Carl Reed, Composition Media is a diverse and forward-thinking animation studio with an innovative approach to making animated film and TV content for a global audience.

As an organization that embraces and embodies disruption in the entertainment ecosystem, Composition Media presents universally themed stories to audiences looking for elevated content. Adopting a transmedia approach to seed and develop IP through collaboration with storytellers around the world, Composition Media brings fresh entertainment properties to audiences globally.

Prior to launching Composition Media, Carl Reed co-founded Lion Forge Comics, and later co-founded Lion Forge Animation, serving as its President and Chief Creative Officer. While with Lion Forge, Reed produced Matthew Cherry's "Hair Love," which won an Academy Award® for Best Animated Short, "Rise Up, Sing Out," an Annie Award and NAACP Image Award-nominated animated musical series featuring music by The Roots for Disney Junior/Disney+, and the Emmy-nominated animated musical series "Rhymes Through Times" created by Nick Jr./Noggin featuring music performed by Christopher Jackson ("Hamilton").

