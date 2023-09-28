Orsini Specialty Pharmacy Partners with Amicus Therapeutics to Dispense New Therapy for the Treatment of Late-Onset Pompe Disease

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orsini Specialty Pharmacy has been selected by Amicus Therapeutics to dispense Pombiliti™ (cipaglucosidase alfa-atga) and Opfolda™ (miglustat), a two-component treatment approved for certain patients with late-onset Pompe disease. POMBILITI is a hydrolytic lysosomal glycogen-specific enzyme indicated, in combination with OPFOLDA, an enzyme stabilizer, for the treatment of adult patients with late-onset Pompe disease (lysosomal acid alpha-glucosidase [GAA] deficiency) weighing ≥40 kg and who are not improving on their current enzyme replacement therapy (ERT). Please see full Prescribing Information, including BOXED WARNING, for POMBILITI and full Prescribing Information for OPFOLDA, also available at amicusrx.com.

Pompe disease is an inherited lysosomal disorder caused by a deficiency of the enzyme acid alpha-glucosidase. Reduced or absent levels of GAA levels lead to the accumulation of glycogen in cells, which is believed to result in the clinical manifestations of Pompe disease. The disease can be debilitating and is characterized by severe muscle weakness that worsens over time. Pompe disease ranges from a rapidly fatal infantile form with significant impacts on heart function to a more slowly progressive, late-onset form primarily affecting skeletal muscle. It is estimated that Pompe disease affects approximately 5,000 to 10,000 people worldwide.

"For nearly a decade, Orsini has proudly served the Pompe disease community. We are pleased to partner with Amicus to bring Pombiliti and Opfolda to patients suffering from this devastating disease. Together, we aim to make a positive impact on the lives of those affected," said Brandon Tom, Orsini's President, and Chief Executive Officer.

