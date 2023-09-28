Measured Analytics and Insurance Unveils CyberGuard 2023, Its Cutting-Edge AI-Driven Cyber Insurance Product for Robust Protection of Small and Midsize Enterprises (SMEs)

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Measured Analytics and Insurance ("Measured"), a leading U.S.-based cyber insurance MGA, today announced the launch of its latest groundbreaking insurance product, CyberGuard 2023. With its innovative AI-rich data analytics and national security-grade threat intelligence, Measured's CyberGuard 2023 redefines cyber insurance, providing businesses with a new level of protection and confidence in the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats.

"CyberGuard 2023 shines as the premier cyber insurance solution, meticulously crafted for SMEs with revenues up to $500 million. Grounded in an extensive market analysis of customer needs conducted by Measured, we are delighted to introduce the pinnacle of cyber insurance offerings, tailored to those seeking top-tier coverage and full lifecycle risk mitigation advice," shared Head of Insurance, Nick Little.

"Setting the gold standard for cyber insurance, CyberGuard 2023 incorporates cutting-edge AI-driven analytics and comprehensive coverage options to address the complex and dynamic risks faced by businesses today. We are committed to empowering businesses in their journey towards improved cyber resilience," commented Measured's President, Vince McCarthy.

Key Highlights of CyberGuard 2023:

Capacity provided by Canopius, with an A- (Excellent) A.M. Best rating

Global Incident Response and white glove Claims Handling provided by Canopius

Virtual CISO consultancy services offered to all insureds

Active threat monitoring and alerting provided to all insureds

Ability to implement security tools via CyberGuard Central, including but not limited to: Multi-factor Authentication, Endpoint Detection and Response, and Cybersecurity Training

Exclusive inside-the-firewall data from leading security vendors

Underwriting Appetite:

Broad appetite for most industry classes

Firmographics targeting businesses with revenues less than $500 million

Policy Limits ranging from $500,000 to $5 million (Primary & Excess – following all leading markets)

CyberGuard 2023 is set to redefine how businesses approach cyber insurance. It combines the expertise of Measured's experienced underwriting team with cutting-edge AI-driven analytics to provide unparalleled protection against cyber threats for policyholders.

To see the full highlights, click here: https://s3.amazonaws.com/marketing.measuredinsurance.com/Measured_Cyberguard_2023.pdf

To get a quote or for brokers to get appointed, connect with Measured's Underwriting Team here: https://meetings.measuredinsurance.com/cyberguard-2023

About Measured Analytics and Insurance:

Measured Analytics and Insurance is a U.S.-based cyber insurance MGA that utilizes proprietary, AI-rich data analytics and national security-grade threat intelligence to deliver smarter cyber insurance solutions. At Measured, we provide more than cyber insurance, we light the path to confidence and security in cyber realms. We offer practical answers and innovative cyber insurance solutions for businesses seeking to manage enterprise cyber risks. Using AI-based insights, our aim is to make our customers fluent and confident in integrating financial risk mitigation and cyber risk management into enterprise risk management.

Learn more at measuredinsurance.com or follow us at https://www.linkedin.com/company/measured-ai/.

About Canopius

Canopius is a global specialty (re)insurer with underwriting operations in Australia, Bermuda, China, Singapore, the U.K., and the U.S. It underwrites through Lloyd's Syndicate 4444 (managed by Canopius Managing Agents Limited), a U.S. surplus lines insurer, Canopius US Insurance, Inc and Canopius Reinsurance Ltd, a Bermuda-based Class 4 Insurer. For more information, visit canopius.com or follow us at https://www.linkedin.com/company/canopius.

