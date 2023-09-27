Workday Shapes How the Future Works With New AI and ML Capabilities

Company Builds on Its AI Platform and Expands Its Partner and Developer Ecosystem to Bring the Power of Workday AI to More Businesses Around the World

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , today announced at Workday Rising , the company's annual customer conference, a series of new AI and ML capabilities and partner ecosystem updates to help businesses drive productivity, streamline business processes, empower their people, and make better decisions.

"More than 10,000 organizations around the world rely on Workday to manage their most valuable assets – their people and their money," said Carl Eschenbach, co-CEO, Workday. "They trust Workday to provide powerful, responsible, transparent solutions that will propel their businesses forward. Today, we're reinforcing that trust by sharing cutting-edge solutions that will completely transform the way our customers do business. With the power of AI and ML and an ecosystem of industry-leading partners, we are writing the playbook for the way the future works."

Workday AI Capabilities to Drive Efficiency and Enhance Employee Experiences

Workday's leadership in AI is set apart by the company's platform strategy, unrivaled dataset, and commitment to delivering responsible and trustworthy solutions. AI is embedded in the core of the Workday platform, enabling the company to rapidly deliver cutting-edge solutions to customers across all applications. Workday AI models are fueled by more than 625 billion transactions processed by the system every year – resulting in the world's largest, cleanest set of financial and HR data. Workday's unrivaled dataset, together with the company's responsible AI safeguards, allow for consistently accurate, meaningful, trustworthy results. Leveraging the speed and reach of its platform approach, the company unveiled multiple new AI solutions, including:

Generative AI capabilities to address common business challenges such as generating job descriptions, knowledge base articles, employee growth plans, and statements of work, and contract analysis and corrections. to address common business challenges such as generating job descriptions, knowledge base articles, employee growth plans, and statements of work, and contract analysis and corrections.

Workday AI Marketplace to help customers easily find and deploy proven, trustworthy, and responsible AI and ML apps within the Workday ecosystem. Theto help customers easily find and deploy proven, trustworthy, and responsible AI and ML apps within the Workday ecosystem.

Workday AI Gateway within Workday Extend to enable developers to build intelligent and responsible apps using Workday AI. within Workday Extend to enable developers to build intelligent and responsible apps using Workday AI.

"Workday is the technical backbone that brings our finance, HR, and operational data together in one place to help us manage our people and effectively run our business," said Art Kilmer, chief operating officer, P.F. Chang's China Bistro. "The AI embedded into the Workday platform helps augment our people so we can move faster, make more strategic decisions, and deliver operational efficiencies across our entire business, ultimately enabling us to better serve our customers."

New Tools to Help Businesses Better Manage Their Most Valuable Assets: Their People and Money

Finance and HR professionals need real-time access to data and information to make faster decisions and better manage their people and money. To help them deliver on these needs, Workday is unveiling new capabilities, including:

Workday Adaptive Planning for a streamlined user experience, and new features to help drive collaboration across finance and HR, streamline headcount planning, reconcile and report faster, and deliver increased transparency to business stakeholders. Generative AI capabilities infor a streamlined user experience, and new features to help drive collaboration across finance and HR, streamline headcount planning, reconcile and report faster, and deliver increased transparency to business stakeholders.

Manager Insights Hub , a new solution within Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) that delivers a simplified and elevated manager experience powered by AI. , a new solution withinthat delivers a simplified and elevated manager experience powered by AI.

A new User Success Platform, which includes new tools that give employees real-time, contextual guidance on how to complete complex tasks right within their workflow.

Workday Rising is celebrating its 15th year and taking place in San Francisco through Friday, September 29. Workday Rising EMEA will take place in Barcelona from November 14-16.

About Workday

Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , helping customers adapt and thrive in a changing world. Workday applications for financial management, human resources, planning, spend management, and analytics are built with artificial intelligence and machine learning at the core to help organizations around the world embrace the future of work. Workday is used by more than 10,000 organizations around the world and across industries – from medium-sized businesses to more than 50% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com .

