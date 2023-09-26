HOTEL DENA, PASADENA LOS ANGELES, A TRIBUTE PORTFOLIO HOTEL, OFFICIALLY LAUNCHES

PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotel Dena, Pasadena Los Angeles, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel is officially open. The 311-room hotel is designed for those with an imaginative spirit, featuring touchpoints of art, dance, music, and culture. The hotel is in the heart of downtown Pasadena's creative scene, just steps from iconic institutions like the Pasadena Civic Auditorium and Pasadena Convention Center and only 20 minutes from the Hollywood Burbank Airport. Hotel Dena is part of Marriott Bonvoy's Tribute Portfolio® and aims to attract travelers looking for fresh experiences that reflect individuality. Owned by Monarch Alternative Capital and managed by HHM Hotels, Hotel Dena is a part of HHM's Independent Collection, lifestyle hotels that are connected to local communities and offer personalized service.

Hotel Dena's bar and lounge, Agents Only; Pasadena, CA (PRNewswire)

"The new Hotel Dena celebrates originality, offering a destination that encourages unique opportunities to interact with the arts," says Naveen Kakarla, President and CEO of HHM Hotels. "We have proudly created a hotel where guests are able to recharge and awaken their creative senses."

Dash Design oversaw the interior design and art curation. WRDSMITH©, an LA-based street artist who utilizes mindfully-chosen words, created a lobby mural and guestroom art. Outdoor murals featuring music and dance were hand-painted by artists Ian Schuler and Leah Tumerman. Artist Kate Neckel developed Pasadena-inspired art for each corridor, and wooden soundwave art by artist Erin Harris captures Van Halen's song 'Jump.'

The hotel's modern and vibrant accommodations offer both a relaxing respite and an energizing homebase, with categories including King, Queen, Studios, and Suites. Specialty suites include the Screenwriter's Suite, Director's Suite, and Dena Suite. All rooms feature Blind Barber® bath amenities. Broadcast Kits are available that include ring lights from Lume Cube© and microphones.

Hotel Dena's guests start their day at Lyric, offering breakfast and lunch daily from 6:30 AM-3:00 PM. The menu's inspiration comes from the lyrical genius of musicians and poets. Boasting musically-charged art, the 44-seat Lyric creates an environment allowing guests to fuel up while grooving to renowned artists.

Hotel Dena's 42-seat bespoke bar and lounge, Agents Only is the perfect place for guests to embrace their inner spark, surrounded by vintage TV art by Media Pollution and a speaker wall. A plethora of performances will keep guests engaged, from experimental beats to karaoke. Agents Only features attention-seeking cocktails by Liquid Productions, a full-service beverage agency, and bites daily from 3:00-11:00 PM. "Casting Call" happy hour is available daily from 5:00-7:00 PM.

Hotel Dena offers 29,000+ square feet of versatile event and meeting space including a ballroom, a boardroom, and several outdoor options. Also available is a 15-seat, retro-inspired screening area, featuring vintage theatre seating, cinema-inspired art, a display stack of vintage projectors, and an exposed brick wall.

An outdoor heated pool offers loungers, floaties, and a poolside menu. The pool features ongoing programming, including a Saturday DJ and wellness experiences. Hotel Dena also offers a 24/7 fitness center, electric car charging services, and parking. Take One is Hotel Dena's 24/7 self-serve market. The hotel welcomes dogs under 40 pounds.

The "Broadcast Me" package is available until December 30, 2023 and includes use of a Lume Cube© Cordless Ring Light, cocktails/mocktails for up to two guests, $30 daily food and beverage credit, 5,000 Marriott Bonvoy® bonus points, and a personalized gift. The hotel address is 303 Cordova Street, Pasadena, CA 91101.

Hotel Dena participates in Marriott Bonvoy – the Marriott International award-winning program – allowing members to earn and redeem points for their stay, and at other hotels and resorts across Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of brands.

For more visit www.hoteldena.com

