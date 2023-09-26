Deloitte Launches Dedicated ServiceNow Assets & Solutions Group to Deliver Industry Outcomes at Scale

Dedicated Assets & Solutions Group will create and scale forward-looking technology assets designed to drive value and deliver positive business outcomes for clients.

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte today announced the launch of its dedicated ServiceNow Assets & Solutions Group (ASG), a team built to harness the power of the ServiceNow platform to deliver industry-specific outcomes for clients. This dedicated team of Deloitte professionals will work with clients and ServiceNow to creatively embark on their digital transformation by reimagining and deploying enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) and sustainability solutions to better serve their business. The addition of the ASG to Deloitte's market-leading global ServiceNow alliance underscores Deloitte's commitment to enabling organizations with the critical acceleration needed to enhance performance via assets and solutions built with the ServiceNow platform. Together with its clients, Deloitte's ASG will help unlock the investment value of the ServiceNow ecosystem to accelerate platform engagement and innovation.

"Shaped in tandem with ServiceNow, Deloitte's innovative industry offerings continue to cement our alliance as a leading provider of outcome achievement that is reshaping the business of today and tomorrow, leveraging dramatic advances in Gen AI and core platform capabilities," said Asish Ramchandran, Deloitte's global chief commercial officer for their ServiceNow business. "We are thrilled to further support our clients with the dedicated ServiceNow ASG, committed to scaling Deloitte's industry leading Gen AI-enabled offerings and solutions that are as unique as our clients' businesses are."

In its first phase, Deloitte's ServiceNow ASG will have an initial focus on the industry sectors of government, manufacturing, and life sciences. With GovConnect, Deloitte's comprehensive suite of citizen-focused solutions, the ASG will deliver tailored, composable enterprise transformation to help accelerate revenue and optimize cost structure while enhancing citizen, customer, and employee impact. Supported by deep industry domain experience, the dedicated ASG will also globalize Deloitte's manufacturing on the Now Platform® offering for the manufacturing sector, enabling sustainable, smart factories, manufacturing operations, and connected supply chains enabled by generative AI to build resilience amid market dynamics and growth challenges. Leading Deloitte's ServiceNow ASG is the newly named ASG CTO, Harald Heimensen, a ServiceNow Master Architect and Partner, Deloitte New Zealand.

"As companies across industries face increased pressure to show value from their technology investments, they're turning to trusted partners and platforms to unlock the promise of digital transformation and help drive growth and productivity," said Blake McConnell, SVP and GM, industry solutions, ServiceNow. "Deloitte's dedicated ASG is a natural evolution of our long-standing relationship. We look forward to continuing to help organizations navigate complexity and create value with ServiceNow's purpose-built industry solutions on the Now Platform and Deloitte's deep industry expertise."

This announcement comes on the heels of several ServiceNow awards for Deloitte in 2023, including: Americas Service Provider Partner of the Year, Worldwide Manufacturing Industry Partner of the Year, Worldwide Built with ServiceNow Offering Partner of the Year, Worldwide Employee Workflow Partner of the Year, APJ Customer Workflow Partner of the Year, EMEA Transformation Partner of the Year. The formation of the dedicated ASG also follows Deloitte's recent 2023 Workflow Automation Trends Report, outlining five oncoming workplace trends and how organizations can take action with speed, scale and insight.

Learn more about ServiceNow and Deloitte's industry-leading alliance here: https://www.deloitte.com/global/en/alliances/servicenow.html

