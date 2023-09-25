Sichuan's magnetic appeal down to rich cultural resources

Province attracting tourists with its relaxed atmosphere, spicy cuisine and wildlife

BEIJING, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China Daily: This summer, Chengdu, capital of Southwest China's Sichuan province, stood in the spotlight and caught the world's attention with its sporting spirit, stunning natural landscape and diverse cultures.

An iconic giant panda rests on a tree in Chengdu, Sichuan province. provided to China Daily (PRNewswire)

The 31st FISU World University Games held in the city from July 28 to Aug 8, allowed participants and visitors from across the world to explore Sichuan's unique charms.

They observed giant pandas up close at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, savored delicious Sichuan cuisine in the streets and alleys of Chengdu, enjoyed a cup of tea in traditional teahouses, and felt the leisurely lifestyle of Sichuan people.

"The relaxed atmosphere, lively local scenes and Chengdu's reputation as a park city make it worthwhile to explore on foot and capture with our cameras," said Zhang Pan, a university student from Shanghai. Zhang spoke as she and her friend sat in a small dessert shop on Wangfu Street, listening to background music and sharing photos of their stroll through the city.

The distinctive landscape and cultural legacies in various parts of Sichuan are also attracting a large number of domestic and international tourists.

Located in Aba Tibetan and Qiang autonomous prefecture and known as the "Eastern Alps", Sichuan's Siguniang Mountain boasts world-class outdoor scenic resources. It features 85 snow peaks at altitudes above 5,000 meters, making it a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts.

The mountain, one of the most popular ice-climbing destinations in China, offers various types and difficulty levels of ice-climbing routes. Leveraging its abundant resources, the Siguniang Mountain scenic area has hosted 13 ice-climbing festivals including ice-climbing competitions, forums, skills training, hiking and camping.

In the southern part of Daocheng county, Garze Tibetan autonomous prefecture in Sichuan, Yading village is emerging as a renowned cultural tourism landmark. It is an essential part of the cultural core in the Daocheng Yading Scenic Area, with an authentic Shangri-La culture.

Over the years, the village has made remarkable efforts in developing all-for-one tourism, boosting rural vitalization and preserving traditional villages.

Listed as one of China's first national-level intangible cultural heritage items, the grand torch festival in Liangshan Yi autonomous prefecture — the largest Yi ethnic group settlement in China — is another treasure in Sichuan with a history of more than 1,000 years. It is characterized by revelers using fires to drive away pests, pray for a bountiful harvest and worship ancestors.

Taking advantage of the festival, Liangshan launched 10 premium tourism routes covering topics such as the Red Army's Long March, cool summer escapes, rural vitalization, leisure and health, ethnic customs, aerospace technology, history and culture.

Yibin, known as the world's golden liquor brewing belt, has a history of liquor production of more than 4,000 years and is home to the famous liquor brand, Wuliangye.

The Wuliangye Scenic Area is a national AAAA-level tourist attraction and its ancient liquor cellars and distillery pools are national key cultural relics under protection. These sites have also been included in the National Industrial Heritage list and are on the tentative list for UNESCO World Cultural Heritage.

The Xingwen Stone Sea Scenic Area in Yibin is another national AAAA-level tourist attraction where visitors can witness major karst landform wonders.

In July, the Sichuan provincial government issued a plan for building world-renowned tourist destinations (2023-35); shaping internationally renowned tourism brands of Panda Homeland, Ancient Shu Civilization, Land of Abundance and Leisurely Sichuan; highlighting the province's tourism characteristics, Bashu cultural temperament and Tianfu lifestyle; and enhancing Sichuan's core competitiveness in the international tourism market.

The plan also proposes that Sichuan build world-famous tourist cities, introduce top-notch tourist routes, attract more overseas tourists, expand the coverage of 144-hour transit visa exemptions to travelers from more cities in Sichuan, and increase the number of countries eligible for transit visa exemptions.

