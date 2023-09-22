ZENVIA Regains Compliance with Nasdaq

After 10 Consecutive Days Trading Above $1 Minimum Bid Price Requirement



SÃO PAULO, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENV) (the "Company"), the leading cloud-based CX platform in Latin America empowering companies to transform their customer journeys, announced today that it has received a notification letter ("Notification Letter") from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") confirming that the Company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) ("Minimum Bid Price Requirement").

On May 16, 2023, Nasdaq notified the Company that its common stock failed to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 over the previous 30 consecutive business days as required by the Listing Rules of the Nasdaq Stock Market. The Company was provided 180 calendar days, or until November 13, 2023, to regain compliance.

The Notification Letter received today confirmed that the Company's closing bid price for the last 10 consecutive business days, from September 8, 2023 to September 21, 2023, has been at or greater than the $1.00 per ordinary share minimum requirement and that the Company has regained compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Market Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

ZENVIA is driven by the purpose of empowering companies to create unique experiences for end-consumers through its unified CX SaaS end-to-end platform. ZENVIA empowers companies to transform their existing customer experience from non-scalable, physical and impersonal interactions into highly scalable, digital-first and hyper-contextualized experiences across the customer journey. ZENVIA's unified end-to-end CX SaaS platform provides a combination of (i) SaaS focused on campaigns, sales teams, customer service and engagement, (ii) tools, such as software application programming interfaces, or APIs, chatbots, single customer views, journey designers, documents composer and authentication and (iii) channels, such as SMS, Voice, WhatsApp, Instagram and Webchat. Its comprehensive platform assists customers across multiple use cases, including marketing campaigns, customer acquisition, customer onboarding, warnings, customer services, fraud control, cross-selling and customer retention, among others. ZENVIA's shares are traded on Nasdaq, under the ticker ZENV.

