Tineco Launches the FLOOR ONE S6, Redefine The Cleaning Routine with Smart and Efficient Technology

SEATTLE, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tineco, a renowned developer and manufacturer of cutting-edge household appliances and floor cleaners, proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation, the FLOOR ONE S6. This intelligent wet and dry cleaner is set to redefine the way people clean their floors.

Gone are the days of worrying about spills and stubborn messes. The FLOOR ONE S6 fearlessly tackles liquids and adhesions, effortlessly removing the likes of spilled milk, ketchup, and even eggs from floors. As a versatile combination device, it revolutionizes the traditional bucket and mop routine. Say goodbye to the struggles of lugging heavy water containers around the house, as the FLOOR ONE S6 allows for simultaneous vacuuming and mopping.

Cleaning is made even more convenient with the FLOOR ONE S6's easily cleanable brush rolls. Say farewell to tedious cleaning steps and bid farewell to mold formation in the device. The FLOOR ONE S6 is not just a cleaner, but a durable companion, making it the perfect choice for families with children and pets, effortlessly erasing any small contamination accidents that come your way.

Furthermore, Tineco's FLOOR ONE S6 is packed with intelligent features that will leave users in awe. Weighing only 4.5 kg, it is half a kilogram lighter than its predecessor, showcasing Tineco's commitment to constant innovation and user-friendly design.

Highlights of FLOOR ONE S6:

Dual-edge cleaning: The device features improved edge cleaning, making it easy to clean along baseboards and in hard-to-reach areas with precision up to 1 cm.

MHCBS technology: The water flow within the device is strictly controlled, ensuring a steady and precise flow. An integrated edgeless scraper removes the majority of dirt from the roller after each cleaning cycle. Combined with continuous fresh water cleaning, efficient dirty water recycling, and a roller rotation speed of 450 RPM, drying efficiency is increased and dirty water residue is minimized. This ensures that no spot is left wet or dirty, even after a fresh mop.

3.6-inch full-size LED display: The screen, with integrated Tineco Assistant, supports users throughout the cleaning process, from quick start-up to real-time cleaning status and error messages.

Up to 35 minutes of continuous cleaning: With a battery life of 35 minutes and enlarged tanks for dirty and clean water, as well as the iLoop™ Smartsensor, up to 230 square meters can be cleaned without interruption.

FLOOR ONE S6 is now available for purchase on Amazon for $599.

Founded in 1998, with the launch of its first vacuum cleaner, Tineco has driven innovation in the home smart appliance category Tineco specializes in creating innovative, intelligent technology to make everyday home products smarter and easier to use. Tineco has quickly shifted to a leader in the smart appliance category with its PURE ONE vacuum portfolio, and with the launch of the market's first smart wet/dry vacuum line – the FLOOR ONE Series.

