Hikvision technology makes a difference in saving Sumatran endangered species

Sumatra also has one of the highest rates of deforestation on the planet, sometimes with devastating consequences. The Sumatran tiger population numbered at 1,000 in 1978. However, the current number is less than 400. Apart from the Sumatran tiger, the population of the Sumatran elephant and tapirs is also declining. Therefore, the existence of national parks and ecosystem restoration areas has become vital in preserving the forest and protecting the animals.

Committed to sustainable forest management, PT ABT was granted an ecosystem restoration license for a concession of 38,665 ha forest area in Bukit Tigapuluh landscape, located in Tebo District, Jambi (ABT area) in 2015. Now, working in partnership with PT ABT and WWF Indonesia, Hikvision is applying its cutting-edge technologies in the ABT area, bringing more hope to the endangered species.

Save our "furry friends"

Being a tropical lowland forest, the ABT area has very challenging conditions and high-level maintenance requirements. To play a positive role in this conservation project, Hikvision cameras help monitor the area 24/7. In addition, the cameras can also monitor the movement of animals using intelligent technology, especially the endangered species that may come across the area.

As long as animals come into the area under the coverage of Hikvision cameras, images can be captured. The wide home range of the Sumatran tiger and the Sumatran elephant makes it difficult to monitor them all. Therefore, the captured images of animals within the range are particularly significant. Hikvision cameras incorporate the latest technology that provides high-quality images to assist observation of animals. In this way, the animals' activity patterns can be learned and further studied.

Fortunately, in February 2023, a Sumatran elephant was captured on camera within the ABT area. This rare sighting serves as a testament to the outcomes of diligent forest restoration and protection efforts. It also underscores the crucial role played by technology in ensuring the survival of one of Sumatra's treasured endemic species.

Highly intelligent and reliable video monitoring 24/7

To ensure the best possible images of the animals and accurately detect their activities, Hikvision has utilized advanced video technologies, including ColorVu. These cameras feature advanced lenses and high-performance sensors, enabling clear day and night images, so the activities of Tapirs, Sumatran tigers, and Sumatran elephants can be observed in detail with vivid color, even in low-light conditions.

Thermal and Optical Bi-Spectrum Speed Dome Cameras have been installed to ensure reliable operation in adverse weather and darkness. Equipped with Hikvision's advanced algorithms, these cameras detect movements based on rules such as Line Crossing, Intrusion Detection, and Entrance & Exit Detection. Alarms are then sent to operators to notify them about the areas traversed by these animals. The bi-spectrum feature combines visual and thermal images, enabling operators to directly monitor the events.

Due to the challenges of deploying power supplies and network cables in the forest, Solar-Powered Standalone Security Cameras have become a more practical solution for off-grid monitoring. These self-sufficient units are waterproof and windproof.

"In tropical rainforests, we feel quite challenging to observe the wildlife in low-light conditions. However, Hikvision's innovative technology have brought positive changes to our work, capturing clear and colorful images," said Dody Rukman Bratamidjaja, CEO of PT ABT, "More than that, it has also improved our efficiency in terms of time and manpower, compared to the previous manual approach."

"Hikvision is so proud that our solutions can help conservationists revolutionize the way they learn about the animals. We hope the improved wildlife observation and protection solutions can help the ABT team to better safeguard the wildlife and biodiversity in Sumatra," said Michael Chen, Country Manager of Hikvision Indonesia.

Join us now

Hikvision is committed to exploring how innovative technology can secure the sustainability and biodiversity of the world. The company has launched the Global STAR Program for Social Good, aiming to benefit communities and protect our valuable nature and culture.

