Cartridge World Announces Launch of New, Improved Franchise Opportunity

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capitalizing on the work-from-home trend made popular during the pandemic, Cartridge World America, the leading essential service provider for printing supplies, services, and solutions, announced today the launch of new franchise opportunities, highlighting its Executive Office Model. This superior business opportunity marks a significant milestone as the brand actively sells franchises for the first time in over a decade, delivering on Cartridge World President Gregory Carafello's promise to reshape the brand to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving world.

"We at Cartridge World are excited to breathe new life into our franchising initiatives," said Carafello, who took on the role of Cartridge World President in late 2022 after years as a Master Franchisee with the brand. "Our Franchise Disclosure Document serves as a blueprint to guide our franchise owners to success, while introducing new, unparalleled opportunities to those looking to enter the world of franchising."

As part of plans for strategic expansion nationwide, Cartridge World's new offering lays out conditions for the brand's Executive Office Model. Coming at a time when working remotely has largely become the norm, the Executive Office Model adapts a flexible, "work from anywhere" lifestyle for franchise owners, as opposed to the more traditional – and more expensive – brick-and-mortar business model. The Executive Office Model provides franchise owners with a minimal cost of entry, starting at just $75,000, allowing for a very strong profit margin. The model also offers a unique opportunity for franchise owners to sell anywhere with limitless boundaries and no pre-defined territories, all you need is a cell phone and a strong work ethic with an ambition for growing your business.

As more than a quarter of full-time employees in the U.S. work in a hybrid role, Cartridge World finds itself at an advantage with an already-perfected business model in place to mirror this trend. Since its first introduction as a franchise model in 2018, the Executive Office Model has grown so attractive for Cartridge World franchisees, that 25 owners have converted their brick-and-mortar location into the Executive Office Model.

"Just as consumers gravitate toward online services, and workers seek out remote work opportunities, our Executive Office Model is finding more success than ever before," Carafello said. "By allowing franchisees the flexibility to work from anywhere, whether that's from home, on the road, or at a rented office space, our Cartridge World team has established a positive culture that's thriving. As a company that largely revolves around building strong relationships, we've also cultivated a very loyal client base within our system."

Another method of franchising laid out in Cartridge World's latest Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) is the Co-Branded Office Model, in which franchise owners are able to operate Cartridge World within another business establishment. These partnerships largely target companies that rely on B2B-driven sales and prominently feature Cartridge World's logo and services alongside the original brand. Not only does this opportunity divide overhead costs associated with retail space, but produces increased brand awareness and instills a deeper consumer trust in Cartridge World's products and services.

Cartridge World's FDD additionally highlights a number of crucial franchising elements, including its extensive training programs and ongoing support methods, operational guidelines, and its initial investment requirements. Cartridge World emphasizes franchise owners need no prior technical knowledge to the industry to find success. In fact, the brand is dedicated to providing its franchise owners with the latest tools to simplify the road to success, from an updated point of sales (POS) system, to new customer relationship management (CRM) solutions, and more.

ABOUT CARTRIDGE WORLD:

Cartridge World is a global franchise and for over 20 years, has been one of the world's largest specialty retailers of ink and toner printer cartridges and custom B2B solutions and services. Cartridge World offers home and office customers a tremendous cost-saving alternative to printing through its No Cost Printer Program, providing customers with a printer and all services – including installation, maintenance, and repair – at no cost with the agreement to purchase toner cartridges through Cartridge World. To learn more about franchise opportunities with Cartridge World, visit cartridgeworldusa.com/franchise.

MEDIA CONTACT: Meg Ryan, Fishman Public Relations, mryan@fishmanpr.com or 847-945-1300 ext. 264

