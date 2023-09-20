Thomas’® Celebrates National Public Lands Day with Third Annual Volunteer Trail Cleanup Event

Iconic brand partners with non-profit organization to encourage residents to give back to their community

HORSHAM, Pa., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, the Thomas'® brand, creators and bakers of the original Nooks & Crannies® English Muffins, is proud to announce its continued partnership with non-profit organization, Forest Park Conservancy. Thomas' will host a volunteer-fueled trail cleanup event taking place on National Public Lands Day (September 23, 2023) to further showcase the brand's commitment to environmental conservation. Volunteers in the Portland, Oregon area are invited to join Thomas' in the great outdoors to preserve and beautify nature's Nooks & Crannies.

Thomas' English Muffins and Bagels (PRNewswire)

In conjunction with the 75th anniversary of Forest Park's dedication as a Portland city park, Thomas' is making an even bigger footprint this year by giving back to the local community and celebrating the trails that have helped sustain the community and its nature-enthusiasts. Timed to both the anniversary milestone and National Public Lands Day, Thomas' is encouraging Portland residents to support local sustainability efforts and seasonal trail maintenance in Forest Park to restore, protect, and inspire the community for years to come.

The impactful partnership between Thomas' and Forest Park Conservancy represents a commitment to restore and improve public lands and is part of their shared mission and dedication to supporting and protecting Pacific Northwest trails. In addition to the cleanup event, Thomas' will donate $10,000 to the organization to support habitat restoration and future expansion projects to maintain the integrity of trails for current and future residents.

On-site, volunteers who share a love for their community and passion for nature will support the Forest Park Trails Program, inclusive of enhancing opportunities for outdoor recreation, expanding the park's designated walking trails and creating ADA accessible paths to accommodate all abilities. Volunteers will also maintain and improve the ecological health of the forest through maintenance, beautification, weeding, and trash removal. To express gratitude for their commitment to the community, Thomas' will treat volunteers to a catered breakfast featuring local foodie favorite, The Daily Feast.

"It's an honor to partner with Forest Park Conservancy for the third consecutive year as they celebrate such a significant milestone. Our clean-up events are a powerful reminder of how local communities can make an impact to preserve nature's wonders," said Michael Jensen, Senior Brand Manager for Thomas'. "We're taking our motto 'wake up to what's possible' to new heights this year as we continue to celebrate the trails that have provided the community with endless possibilities. After the impressive impact our volunteers had on these parks during our last two trail cleanup events, we're looking forward to another successful year."

Thomas' dates back to 1880 when Samuel Bath Thomas created his original English Muffin in New York City using a secret process that included griddle baking to create a Nooks & Crannies® English Muffin. The company has since added bagels and breakfast breads, including a line of swirl breads, to its breakfast offerings. Today, Thomas' sells the #1 English Muffin and #1 grocery bagel in the U.S. For a full list of Thomas' products and where to buy them, please visit www.ThomasBreads.com.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates approximately 60 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 34 countries.

About Forest Park Conservatory

The Forest Park Conservancy is a community-supported organization whose mission is to protect and restore the ecological health of Forest Park, maintain and enhance the park's extensive trails network, promote equitable access, and inspire diverse community appreciation and stewardship of this iconic urban forest for generations to come. The organization engages with and educates over 2,000 volunteers and 150 private landowners each year. Forest Park and the land surrounding it are part of a larger ecosystem comprising over 15,000 acres, all of which play a vital role in mitigating the impacts of climate change in the Portland area and provide numerous ecosystem services including cleaner air, cleaner water, carbon sequestration and significantly lowering the urban heat island effect. Forest Park Conservancy serves the Portland region and is currently focusing more specifically on ways in which to serve historically marginalized communities through their work.

Thomas’® Celebrates National Public Lands Day with Third Annual Volunteer Trail Cleanup Event (PRNewswire)

SOURCE Bimbo Bakeries USA