Stäubli invests in innovative technology for the future of a safe solar industry

As a global market leader in solar connection solutions and a renowned player in industrial automation, Stäubli gets involved in innovative Computer Vision, AI, and robotics solutions development with California-based OnSight Technology.

ALLSCHWIL, Switzerland, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Active since the early beginning of the Photovoltaic industry, Stäubli is a pioneer for durable and robust PV DC connectors. The Original MC4 PV connector has set the industry benchmark and is currently the most installed worldwide, connecting more than 50% of global PV capacity. Based on Stäubli's long-lasting expertise, the company is committed to sharing its knowledge and investing in future technology to increase safety in the solar industry.

Stäubli advancing solar power innovation by taking a bold next step.

OnSight Technology is a leading US specialist for Computer Vision, AI, and robotics developing innovative teleoperations solutions in large-scale PV plants. With its many years of experience in the solar industry and the technological know-how in Computer Vision, autonomous unmanned ground robots, and AI OnSight Technology aims to revolutionize operation and maintenance in utility-scale solar farms.

Pairing both parties' experience in the PV industry and combining the specialized know-how of OnSight Technology with Stäubli's longstanding reputation as industry leaders they will design and develop cutting-edge solutions to ease operation and maintenance in large-scale, ground-mounted PV plants by mitigating risks and ensuring safe performance and returns.

Stäubli Electrical Connectors' Executive President Franco Delvecchio emphasizes: "This is a strategic investment for us, and we are thrilled to get involved in the development of OnSight Technology's cutting-edge solutions. Innovation is part of Stäubli's DNA to push forward future-oriented technologies to make our customers' operations easier and safer."

Photovoltaics is at the forefront of all renewable energy sources with annual growth of more than 20%. It is up to the stakeholders to contribute to a safe and economically efficient PV ecosystem. Stäubli's PV DC connectors and eBOS solutions are the lifelines of any PV system. The constant, reliable, and long-term energy transmission ensures a safe electricity supply and safe returns.

Matthias Mack, VP of Renewable Energy at Stäubli amends: "With our proven track record in the photovoltaics industry and our longstanding experience, we feel that it's our responsibility to invest in the future of safer solar farms. We are very excited to participate in the development projects of OnSight Technology's innovative solutions."

"We are happy to have Stäubli onboard with its support and know-how to booster the development of our unmanned ground robots with Computer Vision capabilities and AI-based analysis", explains Derek Chase, CEO of OnSight Technology, "This partnership will broaden the functionality and services of our ground-breaking solutions."

About Stäubli

Stäubli offers innovative mechatronics solutions in its four divisions: Electrical Connectors, Fluid Connectors, Robotics, and Textile. Founded in 1892, Stäubli is now an international corporation with headquarters in Pfäffikon, Switzerland, and with over 6,000 employees worldwide. Stäubli has a presence in 28 countries with production, sales and service subsidiaries, including a network of agents in 50 countries.

Stäubli Electrical Connectors develops advanced connection solutions based on the reliable MULTILAM contact technology and provides connections for life in industries such as industrial automation applications, power transmission and distribution, railway, welding automation, test and measurement, medical devices and E-mobility. In the industry of renewable energy Stäubli is a pioneer and global market leader in photovoltaics with its MC4 connector portfolio that has set the industry benchmark. Active in this market for more than 25 years, Stäubli Renewable Energy creates the basis for sustainable change. https://www.staubli-renewable-energy.com

About OnSight Technology

OnSight Technology is a leading robotics and computer vision company that specializes in developing advanced solutions for Utility and Commercial Solar Industry. By combining state-of-the-art technology with deep industry knowledge, OnSight Technology aims to transform traditional processes and drive efficiency, productivity, and safety.

