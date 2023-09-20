Prescryptive Health Announces Cameron Olig as Chief Commercial Officer

Olig joins after nearly two decades at Prime Therapeutics, where he led commercial and government markets and worked with health plan clients.

REDMOND, Wash., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prescryptive Health, a healthcare technology company on a mission to rewrite the script for the U.S. pharmaceutical market, today announced Cameron Olig has joined the company as Chief Commercial Officer. Olig was SVP of Commercial and Government Markets at Prime Therapeutics, where he spent 17 years leading the sales and account management teams to help grow the pharmacy benefit management company to over $30 billion drug spend managed.

"I'm excited for Cam to join us in our mission to rewrite the script," said Chris Blackley, Prescryptive's CEO and co-founder. "His extensive experience in aggressive go-to-market strategies will create the next evolution of our growth as we continue to change the healthcare space with a network that's built for better outcomes."

"I look forward to this opportunity to create a more efficient drug marketplace," said Olig. "I'm impressed with Prescryptive's ability to bring together stakeholders on a common infrastructure that puts transparency and patient care at the center."

Olig brings more than 30 years of experience to the role with expertise in working with health plan clients. Prior to his long tenure at Prime Therapeutics, where he also led commercial markets and sales, Olig was a partner with WTW (then Towers Perrin), a global HR advisory firm, where he led the health and welfare consulting practice in Chicago and Milwaukee.

In the Chief Commercial Officer role, Olig will be responsible for the company's growing client base on the Prescryptive network – a mobile-first, patient-centered platform connecting patients with providers, pharmacists, payers and pharma, empowering patients with better access, affordability, and medication adherence.

Prescryptive Health is a healthcare technology company rewriting the script for the US pharmaceutical market. We are building a more equitable and transparent ecosystem that connects patients, prescribers, pharmacies, payers, and pharma manufacturers, empowering consumers to take ownership of their prescriptions. Our solutions optimize health outcomes while enabling better patient engagement through user-friendly technology. Find out more at Prescryptive.com or on LinkedIn. #letsrewritethescript

