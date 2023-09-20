CITGO Petroleum Corporation Completes $1.10 Billion Senior Secured Notes Offering

HOUSTON, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CITGO Petroleum Corporation ("CITGO") confirmed today it has completed its previously announced private offering of $1.10 billion aggregate principal amount of 8.375% senior secured notes due 2029 (the "notes").

The offering generated net proceeds of approximately $1.090 billion, after deducting the initial purchasers' discounts and estimated offering expenses. CITGO intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the notes for general corporate purposes and to pay all fees and expenses in connection with the sale of the notes. In addition, CITGO paid a dividend to CITGO Holding, Inc. ("CITGO Holding") of approximately $1.120 billion to fund the redemption of the $1.286 billion aggregate principal amount of CITGO Holding's 9.25% senior secured notes due 2024.

About CITGO:

We own and operate three large-scale, highly complex petroleum refineries with a total rated crude oil refining capacity of approximately 807,000 barrels per day, located in Lake Charles, Louisiana, Corpus Christi, Texas and Lemont, Illinois. Our refining operations are supported by an extensive distribution network, which provides reliable access to our refined product end-markets. We own 30 active refined product terminals with a total storage capacity of 7.8 million barrels and have equity ownership of an additional 3.5 million barrels of refined product storage capacity through our joint ownership of an additional eight terminals, spread across 21 states. We own or have an equity interest in four additional terminals, consisting of approximately one million barrels of refined storage capacity, which are currently inactive or only utilized to store feedstocks used in refining operations. We also have access to more than 150 active third-party and related-party terminals through exchange, terminalling and similar arrangements. Our retail network consists of approximately 4,200 independently owned and operated CITGO-branded retail outlets located east of the Rocky Mountains. We and our predecessors have had a recognized brand presence in the U.S. for over 100 years.

