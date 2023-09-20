AMGEN LAUNCHES PARTNERS OF CHOICE NETWORK OF EIGHT LEADING ONCOLOGY ACADEMIC CENTERS

Network Aims to Advance Collaboration Across Industry and Academia to Accelerate Treatment Development for Patients

Inaugural Scientific Summit Prioritized Advancing Translational Research, Pharmacodynamic Readouts and Innovative Biomarker-Driven Programs

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced the launch of Amgen Partners of Choice, a new network that brings together Amgen's oncology research and development experts and world-class clinical leaders at eight research centers across the globe. As part of Amgen's mission to improve care through partnerships across the healthcare ecosystem, the network fosters academic collaboration to advance new treatment options for patients with the greatest unmet needs. The member institutions are:

- Asan Medical Center (Seoul, South Korea)

- Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Boston)

- West German Cancer Center at University Hospital Essen (Essen, Germany)

- Gustave Roussy (Paris)

- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York)

- Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre (Melbourne, Australia)

- University Health Network's Princess Margaret Cancer Centre (Toronto)

- Vall d'Hebron Institute of Oncology (Barcelona, Spain)

"We have a big goal – to make profound differences in changing the standard of cancer care – and we are committed to doing that through collaboration," said Jean-Charles Soria, M.D., Ph.D., senior vice president, Research and Development at Amgen. "Through Amgen Partners of Choice, we hope to foster earlier, deeper and more frequent academic collaboration to fuel quicker progress for patients facing complex, difficult-to-treat cancers."

The network aims to create multiple collaboration channels globally with the goal of expediting the transition of new, transformational programs to leaders in the clinic. Current Amgen Partners of Choice projects are focused on select disease areas and tumor types including thoracic, gastrointestinal and genitourinary cancers.

"We are entering an extraordinary new era in biotechnology, a moment where both the need for innovation and our ability to innovate are expanding exponentially," said Professor Fabrice Barlesi, General Director of Gustave Roussy, Paris Saclay Cancer Cluster, Grand Paris. "As a member of Amgen Partners of Choice, we look forward to collaborating closely with Amgen and other member institutions to catalyze the next wave of innovation in the fight against cancer."

The Amgen Partners of Choice network will convene bi-annual scientific summits where participants will discuss emerging oncology topics and advise on improving clinical trials to foster better outcomes for patients. In June, Amgen hosted the inaugural scientific summit at its headquarters, bringing together Amgen Partners of Choice members for the official launch of the new academic network. During the two-day event, Amgen leaders and network members discussed priority projects and key areas that the network will focus on and how to bring these transformational programs to patients. The next network-wide scientific summit will take place virtually later this year.

About Amgen

Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be one of the world's leading independent biotechnology companies, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential.

Amgen is one of the 30 companies that comprise the Dow Jones Industrial Average and is also part of the Nasdaq-100 index. In 2023, Amgen was named one of "America's Greatest Workplaces" by Newsweek, one of "America's Climate Leaders" by USA Today and one of the "World's Best Companies" by TIME.

For more information, visit Amgen.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter), LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Threads.

