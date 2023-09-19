Novelis Celebrates Progress Toward Goals in Fiscal Year 2023 Sustainability Report

Company reduced absolute CO 2 emissions 14% and achieved 61% recycled content average

ATLANTA, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Novelis Inc., a leading sustainable aluminum solutions provider and world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling, today issued its sustainability report for the 2023 fiscal year (April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023). The report highlights the company's progress toward its sustainability goals, which encompass key environmental metrics, employee safety, diversity and inclusion, and community engagement.

Sustainability Report (PRNewswire)

The company reported progress toward its goal to reduce absolute carbon emissions by 30% by 2026 from its FY2016 baseline, with a 14% reduction in FY23 (includes scopes 1, 2 & 3). One of Novelis' key sustainability strategies is to reduce carbon emissions by incorporating as much recycled aluminum as possible into its products. In its 2023 fiscal year, the company achieved 61% recycled content across product lines globally. In that same period, Novelis recycled 2.3 million tonnes of aluminum, including more than 82 billion used beverage cans.

"I am very proud of our achievements this year, particularly our emissions reduction and recycled content numbers," said Steve Fisher, President and Chief Executive Officer, Novelis Inc. "We believe that maximizing aluminum's circularity is the most effective way to decarbonize, and Novelis is leading the industry on that front by expanding closed-loop recycling partnerships with customers, investing in additional recycling capacity, and creating new alloys and processing methods to increase our use of recycled metal inputs. The success of these and other recycling initiatives help ensure we continue to deliver on our Purpose of Shaping a Sustainable World Together."

In addition to the noted accomplishments in absolute CO 2 reduction and recycling, the report highlights other achievements including:

Decreasing carbon emissions intensity by 17% from the FY2016 baseline

Reducing waste to landfill intensity by 10% from the FY2020 baseline

Donating $7.5 million to charitable causes

Becoming a strategic partner of FIRST® (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology), a nonprofit that introduces pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade students to engineering, coding and robotics.

For more information about Novelis' sustainability initiatives, visit www.Novelis.com/sustainability.

About Novelis

Novelis Inc. is driven by its Purpose of Shaping a Sustainable World Together. We are a global leader in the production of innovative aluminum products and solutions and the world's largest recycler of aluminum. Our ambition is to be the leading provider of low-carbon, sustainable aluminum solutions and to achieve a fully circular economy by partnering with our suppliers, as well as our customers in the aerospace, automotive, beverage can and specialties industries throughout North America, Europe, Asia and South America. Novelis had net sales of $18.5 billion in fiscal year 2023. Novelis is a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Limited, an industry leader in aluminum and copper, and the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, a multinational conglomerate based in Mumbai. For more information, visit novelis.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Novelis Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Novelis Inc.