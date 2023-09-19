FENDER RESPONDS TO PLAYER DEMAND FOR VINTAGE STYLE IN THE MODERN ERA WITH ALL-NEW VINTERA II SERIES

With Reinvigorated Interest in Classic Guitars, Vintera II Introduces Hard-to Find Cult Favorites and Timeless Designs from Decades Past That Include Era-Correct Neck Shapes and Vintage Voiced Pickups

Campaign Kicks Off with Multigenerational Artists, Including Thurston Moore and Snail Mail, Wendy Melvoin and Madison Cunningham and a Punk Trio of Josh Klinghoffer, Nick Reinhart and Steve McDonald – A Testament to the Lasting Power of Fender's Iconic Catalog

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) today announces the launch of the Vintera II Series . This latest addition to Fender's historic portfolio of electric guitars marks a significant update to the original debut of the Vintera Series. This new line of vibrant and highly playable guitars pay homage to the iconic Strat® and Tele® guitars of the 50s, 60s and 70s while simultaneously nodding to some of the rare gems that have studded the Fender lineup such as the Mustang® and Bass VI. To celebrate the new series, Fender is debuting a full creative campaign that captures the nostalgic style and sound of the "golden age" of Fender and highlights vintage-inspired takes on fan-favorite models. The campaign will also feature an all-star roster of multigenerational artists including noise-rock trailblazer Thurston Moore and The Revolution's Wendy Melvoin, as well as indie phenom Snail Mail and Grammy-winner Madison Cunningham, as well as era-inspired artists vignettes and more.

After the initial Vintera series debut in 2019, Vintera II comes at a time when consumers are craving accessibility in their technology without losing the comfort, simplicity and nostalgia of retro styles and sounds. Nostalgia and art are inextricably linked and when the two work in tandem with one another the effects can be tremendous. Today, consumers are voraciously searching for this sort of nostalgia with a modern twist as evidenced by the rising popularity of "oldies" on modern music streaming platforms or demand for vinyls to play on Bluetooth-enabled record players.

Similarly, while the guitar industry and everyday consumers have moved to adopt tech - like super-spec'd guitars like Fender's American Ultra - players young, old, seasoned professionals and beginners alike still gravitate towards the original Fender formula, colors and body shapes that have paved the way for generations before them. Specifically, for the last three years, sales for the Stratocaster® and Telecaster® body shapes have collectively increased 15% on Fender's e-commerce channels and across global dealers. The Vintera II series seamlessly bridges the gap between the past and present, delivering the timeless Fender sound, while still keeping a firm eye on the future of guitar playing with cutting edge features and bold design.

"A consistent trend that we've seen for decades now is that players, regardless of age or playing experience, still gravitate towards our most classic offerings - be it an iconic '60s Sunburst Strat® or a '50s Blonde Tele®," said Justin Norvell, EVP of Product at Fender. "The Vintera II Series strikes a harmonious chord between tradition and evolution, giving the global playing community a chance to experience an authentic '60s P Bass or '50s Jazzmaster® and more, with the same modern craftsmanship and playability they expect from Fender."

Fender's Vintera II Series offers era-correct neck shapes that deliver a worn-in, super-comfortable feel, reflecting Fender's most classic neck designs for an exceptional playing experience. The series also includes vintage-voiced pickups, allowing players to capture the authentic sound of bygone eras. Adding to its allure, the Vintera II lineup introduces some of the rarest custom colors ever produced by Fender. Alongside these features, the series showcases all-new models like the Bass VI, Tele® Deluxe with Tremolo and a maple-neck Mustang®, catering to the preferences of even the most seasoned collectors.

Models include:

Vintera II '50s Stratocaster ®

Vintera II '60s Stratocaster ®

Vintera II '70s Stratocaster ®

Vintera II '50s Nocaster ®

Vintera II '60s Telecaster ®

Vintera II '60s Thinline Telecaster ®

Vintera II '50s Jazzmaster ®

Vintera II '70s Jaguar ®

Vintera II '70s Telecaster ® Deluxe with Tremolo

Vintera II '70s Competition Mustang ®

Vintera II '60s Bass VI

Vintera II '70s Mustang Bass ®

Vintera II '70s Telecaster Bass ®

Vintera II '50s Precision Bass ®

Vintera II '60s Precision Bass ®

Vintera II '60s Jazz Bass ®

To launch the series, Fender will be releasing a full creative campaign which includes a video series, called "Best of the Decades" which features a creative partnership of a contemporary player and a legendary artist covering an iconic song from the '50s, '60s & '70s. Pairings include:

Lindsey Jordan from Indie rock solo project Snail Mail , playing a '60s Stratocaster ® and Sonic Youth's Thurston Moore playing a '70s Jaguar ® performing "Satellite of Love" by Lou Reed . from Indie rock solo project, playing a '60s Stratocasterand Sonic Youth'splaying a '70s Jaguarperforming "Satellite of Love" by

Josh Klinghoffer (best known for his time in the Red Hot Chili Peppers) playing a '60s Telecaster ® and guitarists Nick Reinhart playing a '60s Stratocaster ® and Steve McDonald playing a '60s Precision Bass ® covering "I Want You" by The Beatles. Punk supergroup trio(best known for his time in the Red Hot Chili Peppers) playing a '60s Telecasterand guitaristsplaying a '60s Stratocasterandplaying a '60s Precision Basscovering "I Want You" by The Beatles.

Madison Cunningham playing a '50s Jazzmaster® and Wendy & Lisa and The Revolution's (Prince's backing band) Wendy Melvoin playing a '50s Nocaster® covering "I Only Have Eyes for You" by The Flamingos. Grammy winner and folk artistplaying a '50s Jazzmasterand Wendy & Lisa and The Revolution's (Prince's backing band)playing a '50s Nocastercovering "I Only Have Eyes for You" by The Flamingos.

"I gotta say those new pickups and employment of semi-jumbo frets make this vintage-style Jag a rough-and-tumble best friend to my beloved Jazzmaster," said Thurston Moore. "They're like the Batman and Robin of blast furnace rock n roll!"

"It was a huge pleasure to get to fan out about Lou Reed with one of my favorite guitar players of all time," said Lindsey Jordan of Snail Mail. "The guitar that I learned to play on when I was six was a mini-Stratocaster and it always feels like second nature to get one in my hands. I've been incorporating Stratocasters into my live set more and more recently, so it was exciting to try out the Vintera II '60s Stratocaster and dial in my tone."

The campaign is also bolstered by elevated product vignettes that feature today's top guitarists emulating the styles of the '50s, '60s and '70s. Creatively, these pieces are a tip of the cap to the past — while still remaining firmly grounded in the contemporary. The vignettes include indie pop band Twin Shadow in a surf rock setting with a '50s Jazzmaster®; bassist, singer and activist April Kae playing a '60s P Bass® in a Motown studio of the '60s; Mia Berrin of Pom Pom Squad playing a '70s Jaguar®; guitarist for Palaye Royale Andrew Martin playing a '60s Stratocaster® and singer-songwriter Pearl Charles playing a '60s Telecaster®.

Additional creative assets will come to life on social and splashy out-of-home marketing, including a billboard in the heart of Hollywood, CA on the Sunset Strip as well as on screens at Live Nation events in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas-Ft. Worth, Los Angeles, Nashville, New York, Philadelphia and San Francisco. To complement the creative campaign, Fender's social channels will revive their ongoing social series "History in a Hot Minute" which features a 60-second video that explores the rich history of iconic guitars and basses from decades past. The campaign will be tied together with a hero video featuring six chapters, highlighting the different eras the Vintera II Series pulls inspiration from, including the individual models from that decade, all showing how the series encapsulates "vintage style for the modern era."

Vintera II '50s Stratocaster® ($1,149.99 USD, £1,049.00 GBP, €1,199.00 EUR, $1,899.00 AUD, ¥159,500 JPY) The Vintera II '50s Stratocaster® features an alder body and a maple neck for classic Fender tone that's full of punch and clarity. The soft "V"-shape neck lends a comfortably familiar grip that feels just right in your hand, while the 7.25" radius fingerboard with vintage-tall frets provide vintage comfort with ample room for big bends and expressive vibrato. Under the hood, you'll find a trio of vintage-style '50s pickups that deliver all the sweet and sparkling, warm and woody tone that made Fender famous. The vintage-style synchronized tremolo lets you dive and wail with abandon, while vintage-style tuning machines provide classic looks with a finer gear ratio and enhanced tuning stability to complete the package.

Vintera II '60s Stratocaster® ($1,149.99 USD, £1,049.00 GBP, €1,199.00 EUR, $1,899.00 AUD, ¥159,500 JPY) The Vintera II '60s Stratocaster® features an alder body and a maple neck with rosewood fingerboard for classic Fender tone that's full of punch and clarity. The slim "C"-shape neck is based on a classic '60s profile for an intuitive and inviting feel, while the 7.25" radius fingerboard with vintage-tall frets provides vintage comfort with ample room for big bends and expressive vibrato. Under the hood, you'll find a trio of vintage-style '60s pickups that deliver all the sweet and sparkling, warm and woody tone that made Fender famous. The vintage-style synchronized tremolo lets you dive and wail with abandon, while vintage-style tuning machines provide classic looks with a finer gear ratio and enhanced tuning stability to complete the package.

Vintera II '70s Stratocaster® ($1,149.99 USD, £1,049.00 GBP, €1,199.00 EUR, $1,899.00 AUD, ¥159,500 JPY) The Vintera II '70s Stratocaster® features an alder body and a maple neck with maple or rosewood fingerboard for classic Fender tone that's full of punch and clarity. The "U"-shape neck is based on the classic '70s profile and offers a remarkably comfy feel, while the 7.25" radius fingerboard with vintage-tall frets provides vintage comfort with ample room for big bends and expressive vibrato. Under the hood, you'll find a trio of vintage-style '70s pickups that deliver all the sweet and sparkling, warm and woody tone that made Fender famous. The vintage-style synchronized tremolo lets you dive and wail with abandon, while vintage-style "F"-stamped tuning machines provide classic looks with a finer gear ratio and enhanced tuning stability to complete the package.

Vintera II '50s Nocaster® ($1,149.99 USD, £1,049.00 GBP, €1,199.00 EUR, $1,899.00 AUD, ¥159,500 JPY) The Vintera II '50s Nocaster® features an alder body and a maple neck for classic Fender tone that's full of punch and clarity. The early'50s thick "U"-shape neck has thick shoulders for an authentic feel and tone, while the 7.25" radius fingerboard with vintage-tall frets provide vintage comfort with ample room for big bends and expressive vibrato. Under the hood, you'll find a pair of vintage-style '50s pickups that deliver all the crystal-clear chime and raw, steely twang that made Fender famous. The vintage-style 3-saddle bridge with barrel brass saddles offers authentic '50s twang, while vintage-style tuning machines provide classic looks with a finer gear ratio and enhanced tuning stability to complete the package.

Vintera II '60s Telecaster® ($1,149.99 USD, £1,049.00 GBP, €1,199.00 EUR, $1,899.00 AUD, ¥159,500 JPY) The Vintera II '60s Telecaster® features an alder body and a maple neck with rosewood fingerboard for classic Fender tone that's full of punch and clarity. The early'60s "C"-shape neck is based on a classic '60s profile for an intuitive and inviting feel, while the 7.25" radius fingerboard with vintage-tall frets provides vintage comfort with ample room for big bends and expressive vibrato. Under the hood, you'll find a pair of vintage-style '60s pickups that deliver all the crystal-clear chime and raw, steely twang that made Fender famous. The vintage-style 3-saddle bridge with slotted steel saddles offers authentic '60s twang, while vintage-style tuning machines provide classic looks with a finer gear ratio and enhanced tuning stability to complete the package.

Vintera II '60s Thinline Telecaster® ($1,299.99 USD, £1,149.00 GBP, €1,299.00 EUR, $2,199.00 AUD, ¥181,500 JPY) The Vintera II '60s Telecaster® Thinline features a semi-hollow ash body and a maple neck for classic Fender tone that's full of punch and clarity with an airy, open acoustic-like resonance and depth. The late '60s "C"-shape neck is comfortably rounded for an intuitive and inviting feel, while the 7.25" radius fingerboard with vintage-tall frets provides vintage comfort with ample room for big bends and expressive vibrato. Under the hood, you'll find a pair of vintage-style '60s pickups that deliver all the crystal-clear chime and raw, steely twang that made Fender famous. The vintage-style 3-saddle bridge with slotted steel saddles offers authentic '60s twang, while vintage-style tuning machines provide classic looks with a finer gear ratio and enhanced tuning stability to complete the package.

Vintera II '50s Jazzmaster® ($1,249.99 USD, £1,149.00 GBP, €1,299.00 EUR, $2,099.00 AUD, ¥176,000 JPY) The Vintera II '50s Jazzmaster® features an alder body and a maple neck with rosewood fingerboard for classic Fender tone that's full of punch and clarity. The late '50s "C"-shape neck lends a comfortably familiar grip that feels just right in your hand, while the 7.25" radius fingerboard with vintage-tall frets provide vintage comfort with ample room for big bends and expressive vibrato. Under the hood, you'll find a pair of vintage-style '50s single-coil pickups that deliver all the sweet and sparkling, warm and woody tone that made Fender famous. The vintage-style floating tremolo lets you dive and wail with abandon, while vintage-style tuning machines provide classic looks with a finer gear ratio and enhanced tuning stability to complete the package.

Vintera II '70s Jaguar® ($1,499.99 USD, £1,229.00 GBP, €1,399.00 EUR, $2,199.00 AUD, ¥192,500 JPY) The Vintera II '70s Jaguar® features an alder body and a maple neck for classic Fender tone that's full of punch and clarity. The late '70s "C"-shape neck lends a comfortably familiar grip that feels just right in your hand, while the 7.25" radius fingerboard with vintage-tall frets provide vintage comfort with ample room for big bends and expressive vibrato. Black blocks and binding add a premium feel and look with distinctive '70s style. Under the hood, you'll find a pair of vintage-style early '70s single-coil pickups that deliver all the sweet and sparkling, warm and woody tone that made Fender famous. The vintage-style floating tremolo lets you dive and wail with abandon, while vintage-style tuning machines provide classic looks with a finer gear ratio and enhanced tuning stability to complete the package.

Vintera II '70s Telecaster® Deluxe with Tremolo ($1,179.99 USD, £1,099.00 GBP, €1,249.00 EUR, $1,949.00 AUD, ¥170,500 JPY) The Vintera II '70s Telecaster® Deluxe features an alder body and a maple neck for classic Fender tone that's full of punch and clarity. The "U"-shape neck is based on the classic '70s profile and offers a remarkably comfy feel, while the 7.25" radius fingerboard with vintage-tall frets provides vintage comfort with ample room for big bends and expressive vibrato. Under the hood, you'll find a pair of vintage-style '70s wide-range humbuckers that deliver all the sweet and sparkling, warm and woody tone that made Fender famous. The vintage-style synchronized tremolo lets you dive and wail with abandon, while vintage-style Telecaster® Deluxe tuning machines provide classic looks with a finer gear ratio and enhanced tuning stability to complete the package.

Vintera II '70s Competition Mustang® ($1,149.99 USD, £1,049.00 GBP, €1,199.00 EUR, $1,899.00 AUD, ¥159,500 JPY) The Vintera II '70s Competition Mustang® features an alder body and a maple neck with rosewood fingerboard for classic Fender tone that's full of punch and clarity. The early '70s "C"-shape neck is based on a classic '70s profile for an intuitive and inviting feel, while the 7.25" radius fingerboard with vintage-tall frets provide vintage comfort with ample room for big bends and expressive vibrato. Under the hood, the vintage-style '70s single-coil pickups deliver all the sweet and sparkling, warm and woody tone that made Fender famous. The vintage-style Mustang® "floating" tremolo lets you dive and wail with abandon, while "F"-stamped tuning machines provide classic looks and enhanced tuning stability to complete the package.

Vintera II '60s Bass VI ($1,399.99 USD, £1,249.00 GBP, €1,449.00 EUR, $2,399.00 AUD, ¥215,600 JPY) The Vintera II '60s Bass VI features an alder body and a maple neck for classic Fender tone that's full of punch and clarity. The mid-'60s "C"-shape neck lends a comfortably familiar grip that feels just right in your hand, while the 7.25" radius fingerboard with vintage-tall frets provide vintage comfort with ample room for big bends and expressive vibrato. Under the hood, you'll find a trio of vintage-style early '60s single-coil pickups that deliver all the sweet and sparkling, warm and woody tone that made Fender famous. The vintage-style floating tremolo lets you dive and wail with abandon, while vintage-style tuning machines provide classic looks with a finer gear ratio and enhanced tuning stability to complete the package.

Vintera II '70s Mustang® Bass ($1,179.99 USD, £1,099.00 GBP, €1,249.00 EUR, $1,949.00 AUD, ¥170,500 JPY) The Vintera II '70s Mustang® Bass features an alder body and a maple neck with rosewood fingerboard for classic Fender tone that's full of punch and clarity. The early '70s "C"-shape neck is based on a classic '70s profile for an intuitive and inviting feel, while the 7.25" radius fingerboard with vintage-tall frets provide vintage comfort with ample room for big bends and expressive vibrato. Under the hood, the vintage-style '70s split-coil delivers the iconic Fender sound: warm, woody, dynamic and powerful. The vintage-style 4-saddle bridge and tuning machines provide classic looks with enhanced intonation and tuning stability to complete the package.

Vintera II '70s Telecaster® Bass ($1,179.99 USD, £1,149.00 GBP, €1,299.00 EUR, $1,949.00 AUD, ¥170,500 JPY) The Vintera II '70s Telecaster® Bass features an alder body and a maple neck for classic Fender tone that's full of punch and clarity. The mid-'70s "C"-shape neck is based on a classic '70s profile for an intuitive and inviting feel, while the 7.25" radius fingerboard with vintage-tall frets provide vintage comfort with ample room for big bends and expressive vibrato. Under the hood, the vintage-style wide-range bass humbucker delivers the iconic Fender sound: warm, woody, dynamic and powerful. The vintage-style 2-saddle bridge and vintage-style "Fender"-stamped tuning machines provide classic looks with enhanced intonation and tuning stability to complete the package.

Vintera II '50s Precision Bass® ($1,499.99 USD, £1,099.00 GBP, €1,249.00 EUR, $1,899.00 AUD, ¥159,500 JPY) The Vintera II '50s Precision Bass® features an alder body and a maple neck for classic Fender tone that's full of punch and clarity. The late '50s "C"-shape neck lends a comfortably familiar grip that feels just right in your hand, while the 7.25" radius fingerboard with vintage-tall frets provide vintage comfort with ample room for big bends and expressive vibrato. Under the hood, the vintage-style '50s split-coil delivers the iconic Fender sound: warm, woody, dynamic and powerful. The vintage-style 4-saddle bridge and vintage-style tuning machines provide classic looks with enhanced intonation and tuning stability to complete the package.

Vintera II '60s Precision Bass® ($1,499.99 USD, £1,099.00 GBP, €1,249.00 EUR, $$1,899.00 AUD, ¥159,500 JPY) The Vintera II '60s Precision Bass® features an alder body and a maple neck with rosewood fingerboard for classic Fender tone that's full of punch and clarity. The early '60s "C"-shape neck is based on a classic '60s profile for an intuitive and inviting feel, while the 7.25" radius fingerboard with vintage-tall frets provide vintage comfort with ample room for big bends and expressive vibrato. Under the hood, the vintage-style early '60s split-coil delivers the iconic Fender sound: warm, woody, dynamic and powerful. The vintage-style 4-saddle bridge and vintage-style tuning machines provide classic looks with enhanced intonation and tuning stability to complete the package.

Vintera II '60s Jazz Bass® ($1,249.99 USD, £1,099.00GBP, €1,249.00 EUR, $2,099.00 AUD, ¥176,000 JPY) The Vintera II '60s Jazz Bass® features an alder body and a maple neck with rosewood fingerboard for classic Fender tone that's full of punch and clarity. The early '60s "C"-shape neck is based on a classic '60s profile for an intuitive and inviting feel, while the 7.25" radius fingerboard with vintage-tall frets provide vintage comfort with ample room for big bends and expressive vibrato. Under the hood, the vintage-style early '60s single-coil pickups deliver the iconic Fender sound: warm, woody, dynamic and powerful. The vintage-style 4-saddle bridge and vintage-style tuning machines provide classic looks with enhanced intonation and tuning stability to complete the package.

ABOUT FENDER MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION:

Since 1946, Fender has revolutionized music and culture as one of the world's leading musical instrument manufacturers, marketers and distributors. Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC)–whose portfolio of owned and licensed brands includes Fender®, Squier®, Gretsch® guitars, Jackson®, EVH®, Charvel®, Bigsby® and PreSonus® – follows a player-centric approach to crafting the highest-quality instruments and digital experiences across genres. Since 2015, Fender's digital arm has introduced a new ecosystem of products and interactive experiences to accompany players at every stage of their musical journey. This includes innovative apps and learning platforms designed to complement Fender guitars, amplifiers, effects pedals, accessories and pro-audio gear, and inspire players through an immersive musical experience. FMIC is dedicated to unlocking the power of musical expression for all players, from beginners to history-making legends. In 2021, Fender celebrated 75 years of giving artists "wings to fly," carrying on the vision of its founder, Leo Fender, and connecting players through a shared love of music.

