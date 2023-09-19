Creator of the World's Most Livable Hotels®, AKA, Debuts its Recently Transformed Miami Property, Hotel AKA Brickell

AKA's First Miami Property Completes its Design Enhancements by World-Renowned Architecture Firm Gabellini Sheppard Associates

MIAMI, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AKA, a global leader in luxury hospitality and the creator of the World's Most Livable Hotels®, today reveals its design transformation at the 36-story Hotel AKA Brickell, located in the energetic Brickell neighborhood at the Brickell Arch at 1395 Brickell Avenue. Just as Brickell continues to evolve and shape this burgeoning area of Miami, AKA does the same for the hospitality and design space – the brand evolves, shapes and leads the charge.

After acquiring the 201-key property in 2021, AKA has invested $16 million into the property with a design reimagination led by world-renowned architecture firm Gabellini Sheppard Associates (Gabellini Sheppard) and includes:

An elevated, personalized sense of arrival that meets guests with a fluid and seamless welcome experience within the porte cochere that leads into the calming new lobby

A spacious lounge that very much feels like a sophisticated oasis after exiting the elevator on the 25 th floor

An epicurean delight in ADRIFT Mare , a restaurant and bar by Michelin-starred Chef David Myers

"AKA's continuous journey is what inspires me every day and one of the most significant milestones of that journey is with what we envisioned and evolved at Hotel AKA Brickell," said Larry Korman, CEO of AKA. "We transformed a very corporate design, reimagined it with what AKA is known for, and brought life to the property by adding an atmosphere AKA guests expect. We made sure that in every new space, guests could feel the calm."

Prior to the renovations, guests had to travel to the 25th floor to enter the lobby whereas now guests are immediately transported the moment they step onto the property with a serene outdoor greeting area for guests to enjoy while they wait for a car service which then leads into the newly designed, ground floor lobby that is lined with light-oak wood-paneled walls and reflected by satin bronze mirrors.

After check-in, guests ascend to the newly debuted 25th floor where they enter Hotel AKA Brickell's lounge that feels more like a floating living room with views of the Miami skyline and lush tropical greenery surrounding the space. Expansive windows that wrap around almost the entire floor bring in Miami's warmth and harnesses an abundance of natural daylight throughout the day into the night, especially at golden hour. Custom patterned stone ebbs and flows across the floors, reminiscent of waves, adding an organic element to this magnificently designed lounge.

"We were so excited to work with AKA as we have a very similar aesthetic and design philosophy including incorporating sustainable design principles," said Michael Gabellini, Partner at Gabellini Sheppard, who was personally involved in every step of the redesign and renovation. "Both Larry and I were able to take our collaborative approaches and infuse so much of what we both envisioned for Hotel AKA Brickell."

One of the most exciting components of this design unveiling is the debut of ADRIFT Mare, the restaurant and bar by Michelin-starred Chef David Myers that opened this summer. The restaurant is set in an 11-story atrium with dynamic views of Brickell and Biscayne Bay. A stunning custom installation of more than 100 ethereal lanterns is suspended from the eatery's ceiling, situated at varying heights, and interspersed in clustered arrangements to emit an ambient glow. The concept also features an exclusive private dining room reminiscent of the interior of a luxury yacht, where cove lighting inside gold and silver-leafed clouds float overhead, giving the intimate space a surreal feel. Since the opening, ADRIFT Mare has garnered stellar reviews, highlighting the outstanding service, inspired menu and views that make one feel "on top of the world." It has fast become a favorite for locals and visitors alike.

Other amenities at Hotel AKA Brickell include a rooftop with a pool and adjacent Sky Bar + Grill; an enhanced Technogym fitness center; a spa (Leaf Spa), and a sprawling open-air event space known as the Sky Lawn.

The hotel is located in one of Miami's fastest growing neighborhoods and according to Forbes , "Brickell feels more like New York City than Miami, with a similar ambition, fast-paced lifestyle and walkability. Everything you need to live, work, shop and relax can be found within a highly concentrated urban core."

For more information about Hotel AKA Brickell, please visit the website at https://www.stayaka.com/hotel-aka-brickell

About AKA

AKA, a global leader in hospitality, offers design-driven, sophisticated accommodations with exceptional wellness, dynamic dining, business features, and first-class lifestyle amenities in iconic neighborhoods. As a pioneer in luxury long-stay living, AKA has leveraged its core residential philosophies to evolve the hotel category into a high-quality experience that is more livable. While each property is unique, they all reflect a tranquil and bespoke design that perfectly balances the privacy and contentment of a fully appointed residence and the hospitality of an intimate hotel. AKA is a division of Korman Communities, a five-generation residential real estate company with properties in premium destinations in major metropolitan markets, including New York City, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Miami, West Palm Beach, D.C., Alexandria, Boston, and London neighborhoods. For more information, visit stayAKA.com

https://korman.com/

About Gabellini Sheppard

Gabellini Sheppard Associates is an architectural and interior design studio that hones the interaction of light, space, and materials to create rich discovery and spatial harmony environments. Founded in 1991, the studio has designed luxury environments in Europe, Asia, and North America, for projects of all scales and programming. Each of the firm's environments is crafted as a framework to experience time, place, and emotion.

