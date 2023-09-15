Isabel Guilisasti, Concha y Toro's VP Fine Wine and Corporate Image, Nominated for Wine Enthusiast's Wine Star Person of the Year

SANTIAGO, Chile, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viña Concha y Toro , one of the world's most renowned wineries, is thrilled to announce that Isabel Guilisasti, Vice President of Fine Wine and Corporate Image, has been nominated for the prestigious Wine Star Award for Person of the Year by Wine Enthusiast . This year marks the 24th anniversary of Wine Enthusiast's Annual Wine Star Awards, honoring the individuals and companies that make outstanding contributions to the wine and alcohol beverage world.

This nomination reflects our industry's evolving landscape, where diversity and inclusivity drive progress.

This nomination recognizes Guilisasti's exceptional contributions to the wine industry and her unwavering commitment to excellence. With a career spanning over two decades, she has played a pivotal role in elevating Concha y Toro's status as a global wine leader in fine wines from South America.

Guilisasti has dedicated her career to raising the profile of South American wines on the international stage. She has worked tirelessly to increase the visibility of Chile's Viña Don Melchor, Marques de Casa Concha Heritage, Carmín de Peumo, and Amelia, and Argentina's Eolo from Bodega Trivento, which together capture the essence of South America's fine wine terroir. Her visionary leadership and passion for the art of winemaking have been instrumental in Concha y Toro's international success.

Under her guidance, Viña Concha y Toro has expanded the reach of its portfolio of fine wines, pushing boundaries and innovating while staying true to the winery's rich heritage. This dedication to quality and authenticity has earned Concha y Toro numerous accolades and a place of honor among the world's top wine producers.

"There were very few women in the wine industry when I started twenty years ago," reminisced Guilisasti. "Today, I'm inspired by countless colleagues who have broken barriers and shattered glass ceilings. The presence of strong, talented women in the wine world is undeniable. This nomination reflects our industry's evolving landscape, where diversity and inclusivity drive progress."

"We're thrilled to recognize Isabel's leadership with a Person of the Year nomination," said Jacqueline Strum, President and Publisher for Wine Enthusiast Media. "Her remarkable achievements, leadership, and passion to connect us through wine are an inspiration. Isabel embodies the pioneering spirit of Viña Concha y Toro."

"I'm honored to be part of this remarkable journey and grateful for the support of Viña Concha y Toro, my tireless and talented colleagues, my family, and the entire wine community," said Guilisasti.

The Wine Star Person of the Year award from Wine Enthusiast is a coveted annual honor that celebrates individuals who have made a significant impact on the wine industry. Isabel Guilisasti's nomination reflects her remarkable career and her enduring commitment to producing exceptional wines. Concha y Toro salutes all nominees for their dedication, innovation, and pursuit of excellence.

Viña Concha y Toro is a leading global company in the wine industry with 140 years of history. It is currently Latin America's largest wine exporter, and one of the world's top wine brands, with a presence in more than 130 countries. Its production origins in Chile, Argentina, and the United States imbue its wines with character and identity, giving rise to a great family of unique global brands, recognized worldwide for their quality, innovation, and sustainability. The company is headquartered in Santiago de Chile, and has more than 12,000 hectares of vineyards planted in the main wine valleys of Chile, Argentina, and the United States. It also has 13 sales offices located in its key markets around the world. Find out more at: https://vinacyt.com/en/

