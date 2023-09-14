SLING TV relaunches Disney Star channels and Hotstar original content

19 live South Asian channels across 7 languages added to SLING lineup

SLING viewers have even more options in popular South Asian content and shows

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SLING TV announces the relaunch of Disney Star, a premier provider of popular South Asian programming. Disney Star's entertainment portfolio brings a wealth of popular linear and video-on-demand content to the already robust SLING South Asian offering.

Sling Television (PRNewsfoto/Sling TV L.L.C.) (PRNewswire)

Through this relaunch SLING is providing access to 19 linear channels and offering 150 hours of on-demand entertainment every week from Disney Star's portfolio. The line-up includes renowned premium channels such as Star Plus (Hindi), Vijay TV (Tamil), Asianet (Malayalam), Star Maa (Telugu), Star Jalsha (Bengali), Star Pravah (Marathi) & Star Suvarna (Kannada). Sling Freestream will also introduce the immensely popular English- dubbed channel, Life OK, featuring the finest shows from the extensive Disney Star library. The addition of Star's content solidifies the position for SLING as the top destination in the United States for South Asian live and on demand content.

"We have been looking for a way to bring Disney Star's content back to DISH and SLING because it is beloved by our South Asian customers," said Liz Riemersma, vice president of business development, strategy and international, SLING TV. "The addition of Star's 19 live channels and a selection of Hotstar's original programs will provide our customers with the best South Asian content, all in one place."

"We are excited to further extend the reach of our compelling and multilingual portfolio to our audiences in the United States, through our collaboration with DISH and SLING TV. The US has a strong viewer base for our content especially the series and format shows on our class-leading channels across languages. In addition to our much-loved channel offering, we will also be serving our most sought-after Hotstar Specials to the US viewers. We constantly explore opportunities to connect with our audience and this latest collaboration with SLING TV is another step in that direction," said Sudhir Nagpal, head, international business, Disney Star.

Upon Disney Star's launch on SLING, new content will become available with Hindi, Dakshin and Desi Binge packages (among others), which also offer a wide variety of live and on-demand Desi entertainment.

For domestic viewers seeking access to the best of Disney Star programming and Hotstar Specials, they will need to add one of the SLING South Asian packages to their SLING subscription.

