Updated COVID-19 vaccine now available at CVS Pharmacy®

Patients encouraged to consider COVID-19 and flu vaccines in the same visit to ensure optimal protection

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health® (NYSE: CVS) today announced that the updated COVID-19 vaccine recently authorized by the FDA and recommended by the CDC is now available at its CVS Pharmacy locations. Pharmacies will begin receiving the new vaccine today and will continue to receive inventory on a rolling basis throughout the week. All CVS Pharmacy locations are expected to have the vaccination in stock by early next week.

CVS Pharmacy Logo (PRNewswire)

Appointments for individuals aged five and above are made available at CVS.com and via the CVS Pharmacy app, and walk-ins will be accepted as individual locations receive the vaccines. MinuteClinic locations will also begin offering the new COVID-19 vaccine for patients aged 18 months and above in the coming weeks, with appointments available at MinuteClinic.com.

"COVID-19 continues to impact communities across the country, so it's important that we use the tools we have to stay healthy," said Sree Chaguturu, MD, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, CVS Health. "Vaccination is the most effective way to do this. It's vital that we keep up with vaccines to help control the continued spread of COVID-19. Through a simple vaccination, we can all help protect ourselves, our families and our communities."

The new mRNA vaccines are formulated to more closely target currently circulating variants and to provide better protection against serious consequences of COVID-19, according to the FDA. The updated mRNA vaccines are each approved for individuals 12 years of age and older and are authorized under emergency use for individuals 6 months through 11 years of age. For individuals aged five and above the new vaccines are authorized regardless of previous vaccinations but must be administered two months following the last dose of any COVID-19 vaccine.

Digital scheduling through CVS.com and the CVS Pharmacy app allows patients to schedule multiple appointments at once, enabling families, caregivers, and other groups to get vaccinated together. In addition, multiple vaccinations can be scheduled in one appointment, such as COVID-19 and flu, as recommended by the CDC. The vaccine is available at no-cost through most insurance plans. In addition, CVS Pharmacy will be participating in the CDC's Bridge Access Program.



CVS Pharmacy also accepts walk-ins, seven days a week, including during evening and weekend hours. Patients who receive any CDC-recommended vaccine at CVS Pharmacy will also receive a $5 off $20 to use on in-store purchases.* MinuteClinic sick symptom visits (during which patients can get tested for COVID-19, flu, strep throat, etc.) are available by appointment at MinuteClinic.com.

Video and photo assets from CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic are available here.

###

About CVS Health

CVS Health® is the leading health solutions company, delivering care like no one else can. We reach more people and improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and over 300,000 dedicated colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses and nurse practitioners. Wherever and whenever people need us, we help them with their health – whether that's managing chronic diseases, staying compliant with their medications or accessing affordable health and wellness services in the most convenient ways. We help people navigate the health care system – and their personal health care – by improving access, lowering costs and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Follow @CVSHealth on social media.

Media contacts

Matt Blanchette

401-524-6185

Matthew.Blanchette@CVSHealth.com

Amy Thibault

401-318-2865

Amy.Thibault@CVSHealth.com

___________

* FOR $5 OFF $20 COUPON: Redeemable in store at CVS Pharmacy® and Longs Drugs® locations only for one-time use only between 8/14/23-12/31/23. Coupon received via email after vaccination. Limit one per customer per eligible vaccine visit. $5 savings applied to total qualifying purchase of at least $20 (after other coupons and discounts are applied). Reward cannot be issued in AR, NJ, NY, at Target or Schnucks locations, or at MinuteClinic® locations in AR, MA, NJ, NY, PA and RI. Coupon is void if copied or transferred and where prohibited by law. Internet printed or counterfeit coupons prohibited. Original must be relinquished with purchase. ExtraCare® card required to receive savings. Coupon cannot be combined with any other CVS Pharmacy coupon, Coupon excludes alcohol, lottery, money orders, prescriptions and copays, pseudoephedrine/ephedrine products, postage stamps, prepaid cards, gift cards, newspapers and magazines, milk (where required by law or regulation), sale/promotional merchandise, bottle deposits, bus passes, hunting and fishing licenses and any imposed governmental fees or items reimbursed by a government health plan. Tax charged on precoupon price where required. No cash back. Retailer's coupon. Bearer assumes all sales/use tax liability. CVS reserves the right to modify this offer.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CVS Health