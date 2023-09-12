Compliancy Group is G2's Fall 2023 Leader for Healthcare Compliance Software

GREENLAWN, N.Y., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Compliancy Group announced that it has achieved several awards by G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. This recognition is based on the responses of real users for each of the related questions featured in the G2 review form.

Compliancy Group awarded:

Leader for Americas

Fall Leader

Easiest To Do Business With

Best Relationship

Highest User Adoption

Here's what Compliancy Group customers had to say:

"The Compliancy group brings a higher level of professionalism to my business. My confidence in my policies and procedures was definitely strengthened by going through this process."

"The team at Compliancy Group makes a highly complex process easy to understand. Their platform simplifies and organizes everything for you."

The Report is based on ratings by business professionals. Compliancy Group received 10 or more reviews and five responses for each of the relationship-related questions to qualify for inclusion in the Results Index.

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they're rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews."

About Compliancy Group

Solve healthcare compliance challenges quickly and confidently with Compliancy Group's simplified software. Remove the complexities and stress of compliance, increase patient loyalty and the profitability of your business, and reduce risk. Endorsed by top medical associations, clients can be confident in their compliance program. Get compliant today!

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually — including employees at all of the Fortune 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

