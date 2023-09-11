Virtusa Acquires Factor Creative LLC, Amplifying Creative and Martech Offerings for Enterprises

Acquisition expands Virtusa martech offerings to create new end -to-end digital transformation solutions for customers

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtusa Corporation, a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services, today announced an expansion to its service portfolio through the acquisition of Factor Creative LLC , a prominent full-service creative agency based in Walnut Creek, CA.

This acquisition will enable Virtusa to create a more comprehensive end-to-end martech offering for clients with the addition of brand identity & strategy, creative, and marketing analytics services focused on the creation of useful, meaningful digital experiences for end customers.

With a workforce of creative experts, Factor has established itself as a reputable provider of inventive solutions within the domain of CRM email campaigns, website design, and conventional creative and brand identity services catering to technology enterprises. The agency's artistic expertise has significantly propelled business innovation and achieved remarkable client results throughout the last decade.

"I am confident that the combination of Virtusa's Engineering First approach and Factor's creative expertise will uniquely position us as the partner of choice for our client's end to end digital transformation initiatives," said Santosh Thomas, Chief Executive Officer at Virtusa.

The synergy between Virtusa and Factor promises to redefine digital innovation. Rooted in Virtusa's Engineering First approach, this partnership accelerates capabilities and sets the stage for collaborative transformation. Clients are offered seamless pathways to visionary solutions, where expertise converges with strategy, shaping the future of digital transformation.

"Embracing this milestone, Factor and Virtusa's collaboration signifies a convergence of creativity and technology," noted Kareem Fahmi, CEO and Founding Partner at Factor. "This alignment promises an exciting journey that amplifies our solutions' reach and empowers clients in navigating the dynamic digital landscape. Together, we're committed to redefining possibilities and achieving exceptional outcomes for transformative business growth."

The financial details of the transaction are not being disclosed.

About Factor Creative

Factor Creative is an independent creative agency operating as a fully remote work force across the US and Canada. Trusted by some of the world's most recognizable technology brands, the agency excels at crafting polished and engaging creative content with a proven track record of driving impactful business outcomes. Areas of expertise encompass interactive experiences, integrated ad campaigns, and brand identity development.

Comprising a closely-knit collective of designers, writers, program managers, strategists, thinkers, dreamers, word nerds, and pixel perfectionists, each member of the Factor team boasts extensive experience across diverse industries and media forms, including impactful campaigns for some of the world's most well-known brands.

Factor embraces authentic partnerships with clients, engaging in close collaboration during substantial projects. The agency values humility over ego, attracting professionals characterized by flexibility, responsiveness, and exceptional aptitude in their respective fields. Along with a passionate commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, these principles govern the agency's recruitment process, resulting in an exceptionally diverse, seasoned, and talented team.

To learn more about Factor Creative, visit: https://www.factorsf.com/about

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of digital engineering and technology services and solutions for Forbes Global 2000 companies in the financial services, healthcare, communications, media, entertainment, travel, manufacturing, and technology industries worldwide. At Virtusa, digital engineering is at the heart of everything we do. We are 35,000 builders, makers, and doers that partner with customers to reimagine enterprises and creatively build solutions to the most pressing business challenges that move them to the forefront of their industries.

Virtusa's unique Engineering First approach means never presenting an idea we can't execute. With deep industry expertise and empowered agile teams made up of world-class talent, we think about execution early in the process, because the earlier you think about execution the earlier an idea can have an impact. Solving from the inside out enables businesses to respond swiftly to changing needs with improved quality, lower costs, and lasting results.

Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders.

