Splitit Enables AliExpress' Shoppers to 'Pay After Delivery' in the US

After a successful rollout across Germany , Spain , France , Italy , Netherlands , the UK, and Australia , Splitit has enabled 'Pay After Delivery' option to AliExpress Shoppers in the US.

In Spain and Germany , we have implemented our white-label installment solution offering pay over 3 or 6 months for AliExpress.

ATLANTA, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Splitit Payments Limited ("Splitit" or the "Company") (ASX:SPT, OTCQX:SPTTY), the only embedded white-label platform that allows customers to pay by installments using their existing credit on their bank issued payment card at checkout and AliExpress have announced that after a successful rollout on AliExpress across Europe including Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Netherlands, the UK and Australia, they have now expanded the 'Pay After Delivery' service to customers in the US.

Splitit empowers consumers to use the hard-earned credit on their existing credit cards to spread payments over time with no applications, no additional fees and no hassle. (PRNewsfoto/Splitit USA, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Splitit and AliExpress are expanding their 'Pay After Delivery' service to the United States

Splitit's installment service is now also being offered in addition to Pay After Delivery in Spain and Germany.

"We are thrilled with the results seen from the rollout of our Pay After Delivery and installments service with AliExpress, whilst further strengthening our partnership with Checkout.com. The demand from shoppers has been very positive, proving there is demand for a modern, simple way to allow consumers to pay only after the product has been delivered, improving the customer experience and building merchant loyalty," says Splitit CEO Nandan Sheth.

Pay After Delivery is Splitit's latest service that allows consumers to pay for goods after delivery via a custom-branded experience embedded in the AliExpress checkout flow. Splitit's flexible technology platform, coupled with Checkout.com's payment-acquiring capabilities, enables AliExpress shoppers to pay after delivery with their existing credit card. Alipay is AliExpress' global payment solution partner.

About Splitit

Splitit powers the next generation of Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) through its merchant-branded Instalments-as-a-Service platform. Splitit is solving the challenges businesses face with legacy BNPL while unlocking BNPL at the point of sale for card networks, issuers and acquirers all through a single network API. Splitit's Instalments-as-a-Service platform mitigates issues with legacy BNPL like the declining conversion funnel, clutter at the checkout and a lack of control of the merchant's customer experience while putting the power back in the hands of merchants to nurture and retain customers, drive conversion and increase average order value. Splitit's white-label BNPL is the easiest installment option for merchants to adopt, integrate and operate while delivering an uncluttered, simplified experience embedded into their existing purchase flow. Headquartered in Atlanta, Splitit has an R&D center in Israel and offices in London and Australia. Splitit is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under ticker code SPT and also trades on the US OTCQX under ticker SPTTY (ADRs) and STTTF (ordinary shares).

Contact Information:

US Media Contact Information

Lyndal Newman

Global Marketing Director, Splitit

lyndal.newman@splitit.com

Michael McMullan

Berns Communications Group

mmcmullan@bcg-pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Splitit USA, Inc.