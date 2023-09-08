James Hardie Building Products Inc. Joins Forces with The Tunnel to Towers Foundation to Strengthen Support for First Responders

James Hardie Building Products Inc. Joins Forces with The Tunnel to Towers Foundation to Strengthen Support for First Responders

The largest hard siding company in North America further cements its support for the first responder community

CHICAGO, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- James Hardie Building Products Inc. (James Hardie), the North American leader in fiber cement home siding and exterior design solutions, is honored to announce a strategic collaboration with the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a distinguished organization dedicated to honoring the sacrifice of our nation's first responders and military service members. This dynamic alliance underscores James Hardie's unwavering commitment to support those who put their lives on the line every day to protect our communities.

James Hardie Logo (PRNewswire)

Renowned for its resilient and fire-resistant building materials, James Hardie is dedicated to creating innovative and durable exterior siding that helps safeguard homes. Hardie® siding products are Engineered for Climate® to provide optimal performance for each region's climate conditions. Ultra-durable Hardie® fiber cement products are non-combustible and help protect homes from severe weather, moisture, rain, and high winds.

James Hardie and the Tunnel to Towers Foundation share a commitment honoring America's heroes and their families. The Foundation has a distinguished history of providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building specially-adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. Earlier this year, James Hardie launched Hardie™ Honors – a product rebate for first responders in the United States and Canada designed to help better protect the homes of first responders who serve and protect our communities. Tunnel to Towers Foundation's history of providing mortgage-free homes to first responders and other service members aligns with James Hardie's values.

In addition to a monetary donation, James Hardie will actively participate in housing projects initiated by the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. By providing non-combustible, high-quality siding, soffit, and trim, James Hardie will help contribute to creating safer and more enduring homes.

"We are honored to collaborate with the Tunnel to Towers Foundation," shared Sean Gadd, President of James Hardie North America. "Our fire-resistant products aim to provide peace of mind to homeowners, and this partnership allows us to help those who dedicate their lives to protecting their local communities." Together, we will make a lasting impact on the lives of our nation's heroes and their families."

Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, expressed his gratitude for the collaboration: "The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is thrilled to welcome James Hardie Building Products Inc. as our new partner. We look forward to working with James Hardie to support first responders."

For more information about James Hardie Building Products Inc., visit www.jameshardie.com. To learn more about the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and its mission, please visit www.t2t.org.

James Hardie Building Products Inc.

James Hardie is the North American leader in fiber cement home siding and exterior design solutions. Hardie® products offer long lasting beauty and endless design possibilities with trusted protection and low maintenance. As the #1 producer and marketer of high-performance fiber cement building solutions, James Hardie offers siding and accessories for every style. Hardie® products are non-combustible and stand up to weather and time while empowering homeowners and building professionals to achieve the home of their dreams. James Hardie operates with an inclusive company culture, and an unwavering commitment to Zero Harm. The company proudly employs a diverse workforce of over 3,000 employees across operations in North America.

For more information and media resources, visit JamesHardie.com and JamesHardie.com/about-us/media-resources. For investor information, please visit ir.jameshardie.com.au.

Connect with James Hardie on social media:

Linkedin.com/JamesHardie

Instagram.com/JamesHardie

Facebook.com/JamesHardie

Twitter.com/JamesHardie

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

Born from the tragedy of 9/11, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation carries out its mission to "do good," by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building specially-adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. Tunnel to Towers is also committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and helping America to Never Forget September 11, 2001. Visit T2T.org to learn more.

Follow Tunnel to Towers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE James Hardie Building Products Inc.