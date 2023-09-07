Spiritus Launches: Sets Stage for Economical Carbon Removal at Less than $100 per Ton

Faster Adsorption, Reduced Cost Sorbent, Less Energy Input: A Transformative Solution Backed by Khosla Ventures

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spiritus , an innovative climate tech company, has emerged from stealth mode with a breakthrough in Direct-Air-Capture (DAC) technology. The company's approach demonstrates dramatically improved fundamentals, leading to reduced costs that move the industry closer to achieving carbon removal at <$100 per ton. Spiritus has raised $11 million in a funding round led by Khosla Ventures and other investors, including Page One Ventures, to develop and scale the technology further.

Spiritus' solution, using high-quality Direct Air Capture + Sequestration (DAC + S) methods, achieves rapid sorption and desorption rates at a fraction of the sorbent cost versus state-of-the-art sorbents under passive DAC conditions. Furthermore, Spiritus has innovated on a novel non-TVSA desorption process that cuts energy usage by more than half when compared to current methods, which makes Spiritus' approach to DAC+S a high-quality, lower-cost option than other carbon removal solutions and offsets.

"Khosla Ventures has been looking closely at the direct air capture space for years," said Jessy Rivest, partner at Khosla Ventures. "In Spiritus, we have a combination of a strong approach and team to solve this climate challenge, making it our first investment in the DAC area."

The Spiritus solution leverages the unique properties of the Spiritus Sorbent and a novel desorption process to create the Spiritus Carbon Orchard. The Spiritus Carbon Orchard uses passive air contacting, without needing energy-intensive fans, to bind CO2 to the sorbent, allowing for energy-efficient capture with a modular, scalable design for directly capturing CO2 from the air. The Spiritus Carbon Orchard circulates the Spiritus Sorbent between passive air contacting and the novel non-TVSA desorption system to remove the CO2. Aligned with the future of sustainable energy production, the Carbon Orchard operates on renewable energy sources.

"The climate crisis is affecting every aspect of our lives, from the fires raging across our nation to the record temperatures we're experiencing," said Charles Cadieu, CEO and co-founder of Spiritus. "Our unique combination of the Spiritus Sorbent and our Carbon Orchard has allowed us to get closer to an industry milestone: making DAC a practical and affordable solution for carbon removal. By achieving a scalable cost that aligns with what the world needs, we can enable countries, companies, and individuals to create a carbon-neutral future. It's a game-changing moment for our planet."

With Spiritus combining a novel sorbent, unprecedented desorption solutions and a scalable modular system, the company is launching to optimize key parameters and prove it can achieve low-cost DAC+S. Together, these components lead to a scalable cost of less than $100 per ton removed, a milestone that has been the biggest enduring challenge in the industry.

Spiritus has formed a number of strong partnerships with companies looking to address direct air capture challenges and looks forward to announcing them soon.

Spiritus is a climate tech company at the forefront of Direct-Air-Capture (DAC) technology. With a dedication to innovation and sustainable stewardship of our environment, Spiritus has crafted a unique solution that achieves rapid sorption and desorption rates at a fraction of the sorbent cost versus state-of-the-art sorbents under passive DAC conditions. The company's approach combines the Spiritus Sorbent and the Spiritus Carbon Orchard, offering a scalable and modular system for low-cost DAC and sequestration (DAC+S). Spiritus is committed to making carbon removal an accessible and practical tool in the global fight against climate change. For more information, visit Spiritus.com.

