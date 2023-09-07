NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- L'Occitane en Provence is proud to announce its collaboration with Aria Mia Loberti, the multi-faceted actress, writer, scholar, and human rights activist. As Managing Director Adrien Geiger expresses: "I am very proud to have Aria as L'Occitane en Provence Ambassador. This choice was obvious to both Aria and the company as we share the same values."

Rising Star Aria Mia Loberti named Global Brand Ambassador by L'Occitane en Provence

Named one of the 2023 TIFF Rising Stars by the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), Aria stars in Shawn Levy's upcoming four-part film adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize winning novel "All the Light We Cannot See" by Anthony Doerr.

The emerging actress offers a unique perspective on the world, embracing the sum of her five senses to connect deeply with her surroundings. This wonderfully mirrors L'Occitane's own philosophy and approach, which encourages consumers to explore beauty and wellness through sensorial experiences.

In line with their shared values and commitments to drive positive change for people and the planet, L'Occitane is dedicated to cultivating opportunities for all individuals to be able to see and experience the exceptional beauty that nature has to offer. For more than two decades, the brand has been active in supporting projects and initiatives to combat avoidable blindness through the L'Occitane Foundation. Championing inclusivity since 1997, L'Occitane has also committed to helping those who are blind or have low vision by adding Braille to much of its product packaging. This commitment resonates deeply with Loberti, not only because of her own human rights advocacy, but also since she herself has low vision.

Aria's words reflect her affinity for L'Occitane's mission, stating, "During my first visit to Provence, I was profoundly moved by L'Occitane's commitment to nurturing authentic beauty within our world and ourselves."

L'Occitane's founder Olivier Baussan reflects on their first encounter, "The moment I met Aria Mia Loberti, it was clear that there was a serendipitous meeting of the minds. The synergy of philosophy and beauty is what brought us together."

This partnership marks the beginning of a harmonious collaboration. As one of L'Occitane's new brand ambassadors, Aria will represent L'Occitane's iconic shea butter hand cream. This selection stands as a tribute to the tactile nature of shea butter, and how it nourishes hands . . . hands that for some act as eyes and awaken other senses. Moreover, this choice embodies a pledge to the women of Burkina Faso, affirming the brand's global commitment to empowering women.

About L'Occitane - Cultivators of Change

Since 1976, L'OCCITANE has shared beauty with a respect for people and nature. Its vision is to turn consumption into regeneration with the belief that every action — big or small — can make a difference. L'OCCITANE offers a luxury range of skincare, fragrances, and wellbeing products enriched with authentic, traceable ingredients. Continuing to honor the Mediterranean art de vivre—the art of living beautifully— L'OCCITANE draws from local traditions and craftsmanship to share these sensorial experiences with the world.

