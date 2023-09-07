Long-standing MatchMaker Event Offers Growth Opportunities for Diverse Suppliers and Communities

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Stellantis hosts 24th annual in-person supplier diversity MatchMaker event

Event connects more than 300 diverse business owners with more than 200 Tier 1 supplier decision-makers and Stellantis purchasing, supply chain and supplier operations representatives across commodity areas

2023 marks 40th anniversary of company's commitment to supporting and growing diverse suppliers

First official graduating cohort from National Black Supplier Development Program honored, second kick off

Company has purchased more than $100 billion from diverse-owned suppliers since 1983

Stellantis today hosted its annual supplier diversity MatchMaker program, demonstrating the company's long-standing commitment to building a diverse supply base and growing wealth for diverse business owners and communities.

Returning to an in-person event for the first time in three years, the 24th annual MatchMaker was attended by more than 1,300 participants at the company's Auburn Hills campus. This included more than 300 diverse business owners and more than 200 Tier 1 supplier decision makers, as well as Stellantis purchasing, supply chain and supplier operations representatives across commodity areas.

The MatchMaker program offers diverse-owned companies the opportunity to host exhibit spaces, network and learn about Stellantis' supplier diversity development initiatives, including participating in "matchmaking" meetings with key buyers and decision-makers.

"One of our proudest achievements has been the creation of our award-winning Matchmaker program," said Bruno Olvera, head of diversity supplier development, Stellantis North America. "It is a testament to our steadfast commitment to promoting diversity, equity and inclusion within our supply chain. We have worked tirelessly to foster a culture of collaboration and support with our suppliers, particularly focusing on empowering underrepresented businesses and communities."

Since 1983, the company has purchased more than $100 billion from diverse-owned suppliers. Last year, Stellantis spent nearly $8 billion in North America with diverse suppliers. Over the past 12 years, the company's High Focus program, which strategically works with suppliers to ensure they are meeting their diversity goals and objectives, has generated more than $6 billion in new sourcing opportunities for diverse suppliers. MatchMaker itself has generated more than $4 billion in new business opportunities for diverse-owned businesses since its inception in 1999, including minority-, women-, veteran-, LGBTQ- and disability-owned businesses, HUBZone, 8a, as well as small businesses.

National Black Supplier Development Program continues progress

As part of the MatchMaker event, Stellantis and the National Business League (NBL) celebrated 14 Black-owned businesses to graduate from the National Black Supplier Development Program (NBSDP), with another 10 set to begin the program.

Stellantis and the NBL partnered in 2021 to launch the NBSDP to support the development of and advocate on behalf of Black-owned businesses. Following a successful pilot program, the NBSDP has now graduated the first official cohort, with the second kick off at MatchMaker.

"We are very excited to see the continued progress and success of the National Black Supplier Development Program with this latest group of graduates," said Lottie Holland, vice president of diversity, inclusion, engagement and EEO compliance, Stellantis North America. "As a company, we understand that it is vital to maintain support for Black business enterprises and suppliers, allowing for equitable access to local and global markets while ensuring sustainable development opportunities for entrepreneurs and communities for many years to come."

Stellantis launched another innovative supplier development program, MentorWE in 2002, for women-owned suppliers to prepare them for future contracting and procurement opportunities.

Celebrating supplier diversity program history, recent honors

This year, Stellantis marks the 40th year of its supplier diversity program. Recently, the company has earned the following recognition for its supplier diversity initiatives and leadership:

No. 2 ranking in the Fair360 (formerly known as DiversityInc) annual review of corporate supplier diversity programs in the U.S.

No. 30 ranking in the Fair360 prestigious Top 50 Companies for Diversity list, and No. 17 of Top Companies for Black Executives

Earned a top score on the annual Disability Equality Index for the third year in a row

USA and Women's Enterprise USA Selected a Best of the Decade award winner by Minority Business Newsand Women's Enterprise

Recipient of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) America's Top Corporations for Women's Business Enterprises (WBEs) award

For more information about Stellantis' supplier diversity programs, visit www.supplierdiversitystellantis.com.

