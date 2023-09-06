MegaFood Releases First Impact Report Reinforcing Its Commitment to the Planet and People

Transparency is a key pillar of the brand and this report reinforces its value

MANCHESTER, N.H., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MegaFood , a certified B Corporation celebrating its 50th anniversary of crafting nutrient-rich, planet-first vitamins, and minerals paired with real food, announced today the release of its first-ever Impact Report, detailing the brand's efforts to improve the impact it has on both people and the planet. The report also outlines future sustainability plans and goals for MegaFood.

"This impact report is our way to transparently communicate our sustainability progress and hold ourselves accountable to our impact and goals.," says Andy Dahlen, Chief Executive Officer of MegaFood. "We know that embedding sustainability into everything we do is the right thing to do."

MegaFood's Impact Report follows the framework of a B Corp assessment and focuses on Workers, Community, Environment, and Regenerating Supply.

Workers: Employees are at the heart of any company ecosystem, and MegaFood takes pride in offering a workplace environment where all employees and teams can flourish. In addition to providing a liveable wage, the company prioritizes health, wellness, safety, and job satisfaction, as well as creating a diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace.

2. Community: MegaFood seeks to use its platform to elevate groups that work towards a better planet for all. Partnering and supporting farmers, industry peers, industry experts, academia, and nonprofits the brand aims to use its influence to support a more just, inclusive, and planet-friendly world.

3. Environment: MegaFood prioritizes practices that continue to focus on reducing our environmental footprint. Specifically, the company is focused on ways to improve the environment and the overall impact on the air, climate, water, and ecosystem. Through a variety of tactics, MegaFood is working to improve operations efficiency as well as supporting regenerative efforts in the supply web.

4. Regenerating Supply: Fruits, vegetables, and botanicals are foundational to MegaFood products. Healthy, nutrient-dense foods depend upon rich, healthy soils. For that reason, MegaFood has been an active proponent of regenerative agriculture which is rooted in the wisdom of Indigenous traditions and prioritizes nurturing the soil while also sustaining ecological function, biodiversity, and farmer welfare.

"Changing climate impacts everyone – from farmers to employees and consumers. At MegaFood, we are committing to a science-based target and working rigorously to craft a meaningful climate action plan that focuses on reduction projects before offsets," says Stacia Betley, Director of Sustainability and Social Impact at MegaFood. "Through our partnerships and collaboration, we are committed to moving the needle as we don't have time to waste."

As the company continues its journey to becoming more sustainable, they recognize there is still much to be done. Looking ahead, MegaFood will continue to support soil health while taking a holistic approach to sustainability. Additionally, MegaFood will continue to expand efforts on reduction projects with the creation of an Operations Green Team. With this report, MegaFood invites customers and consumers to track the progress made, hear about the challenges they face, and learn how, by working together, they can make people and the planet healthier.

This first Impact Report provides a detailed window into the heart of MegaFood's sustainability work undertaken to date in these and other important areas, and provides a glimpse into goals and plans for the future. View the entire report online at megafood.com/impact . For more information on MegaFood's sustainability efforts, visit megafood.com .

